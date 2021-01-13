Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

shares
comments

Toyota GR010 HYBRID

Toyota GR010 HYBRID
1/4

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR010 HYBRID

Toyota GR010 HYBRID
2/4

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR010 HYBRID

Toyota GR010 HYBRID
3/4

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR010 HYBRID

Toyota GR010 HYBRID
4/4

Photo by: Toyota Racing

By:

Toyota has released the first pictures of its new Le Mans Hypercar and a name for its latest FIA World Endurance Championship challenger. 

The Japanese manufacturer has released shots of the car, the GR010 Hybrid, in camouflage ahead of its official unveiling on Friday when the car will be shown in its 2021 livery. 

GR stands for Gazoo Racing, Toyota's new sporty sub-brand, while the three-digit numbering system of the marque's Le Mans-spec machinery stretching back to the TS010 3.5-litre Group C car of 1991-1993 has been retained and reset.

The photographs from the car's maiden test at Paul Ricard in October show a car with a clear  resemblance to the TS050 Hybrid that claimed the 2018/19 and 2019/20 WEC drivers' and manufacturers' titles, as well as three consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victories in 2018-20. 

But Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon stressed that few components have been retained from its predecessor. 

"Except the generic parts like switches, sensors and such, there are hardly any carry-over parts between the two cars because the regulation philosophy is very different," he said. "It is a completely new car."

Read Also:

Vasselon explained that in terms of the concept of the design "the major difference is the architecture of the hybrid system". 

The new LMH regulations allow for a single energy-retrieval unit on the front axle rather than the twin systems of the TS040 and then the TS050.

"We implemented a system with two kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS), one on the front and one on the rear [of the previous cars], with a brake-by-wire system front and rear," said Vasselon. 

"This is not allowed anymore; the hybrid system option in the regulations imposes only one KERS and one brake-by-wire braking, both at the front. 

"This creates many differences and challenges: for example, we don’t have the rear MGU [motor generator unit] anymore, which means we now need a starter motor and the rear brake system is now fully hydraulic like on a traditional race car."

Toyota has yet to reveal technical details of the GR010's internal combustion engine, which will be announced during Friday's virtual launch. 

A maximum power output for an LMH of 670bhp (500kW), with the ICE operating alone or in conjunction with the hybrid system, is defined under the regulations. 

Vasselon said that the performance of the GR010, which will run at a minimum weight of 1030kg, will be significantly reduced on that of the LMP1 car, whose base weight was 878kg.

"There is definitely an impact on lap times simply because the target [of the new rules] was to make performance more affordable, and performance costs money," he explained.  

"We can anticipate a lap time increase at Le Mans of around 10s, and it should be four to five seconds on a normal five-kilometre WEC circuit."

The target race lap time at Le Mans for the Hypercar class, which will incorporate LMH and LMDh machinery from 2022, is 3m30s.

Toyota is undertaking a third test with the GR010 at the Aragon circuit in Spain this week, which started on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday. 

Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima, who both missed the shakedown at Paul Ricard and then the second test at Portimao in December, are scheduled to be part of the driver roster in Spain this week. Toyota is again running only one car in the test.

Toyota is expected to confirm an unchanged driver roster for the 2021 WEC season when it reveals its new car in full livery on Friday.

Related video

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Previous article

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Erebus owner calls for social media calm
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Mick Schumacher has to "find his own path" in F1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

Latest news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

Trending

1
Dakar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

6h
2
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

3
Supercars

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

4
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

20h
5
MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Latest news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle
WEC

Toyota drivers say "politics" will determine Alpine battle

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus joins forces with Joest Racing for WEC debut

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu
WEC

ACO announces successor to outgoing WEC CEO Neveu

Latest videos

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.