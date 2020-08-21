WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

shares
comments
Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
By:
Co-author: Filip Cleeren

Toyota says it accepts that the introduction of the LMDh ruleset that will be shared by the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship is likely to be delayed.

The Japanese marque faces being the only major player in the top division when the new Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations replace LMP1 in the WEC next year, facing opposition only from privateer outfits Glickenhaus and ByKolles.

With LMDh initially scheduled to be introduced in 2022, it had been hoped Toyota would only have to go one more season before it could face manufacturer opposition once again with an influx of new arrivals taking advantage of the cheaper rules.

But the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic crisis has led to suggestions that LMDh may not finally come on stream until 2023, with IMSA boss John Doonan insisting that the decision will be led by the manufacturers. 

No manufacturer has yet committed to building a car to the rules, although Porsche has publicly stated its interest and has commissioned a formal study into doing so.

Asked about the situation, Toyota LMP1 team director Rob Leupen was philosophical about the prospect of LMDh's arrival being delayed by another year.

"It’s a bigger part of this regulation, it keeps getting delayed and delayed," Leupen told Motorsport.com. "We started talking [about the rules] in 2018 and now we’re in 2020. We’re going to race in 2021 with LMDh coming in 2022 or ’23.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Erik Junius

"A final decision is not yet made but apparently it goes to ’23. It is how it is. I don’t think we can change it. Let’s see when IMSA, the FIA and the ACO make final statements.

"From our point of view it would have been nice to welcome those who want to do LMDh in 2022, it’s more competition, but we hear there’s a potential delay [to '23]."

Fillon: WEC doesn't want to postpone LMDh

There are no plans to delay the introduction of the LMDh rules in the WEC, according to the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, Pierre Fillon.

"We do not want to postpone the arrival of LMDh," said Fillon, who also suggested that there could be LMDh cars on the WEC grid as early "as the middle of 2022". 

He admitted that it was in "the hands of the manufacturers", but said that it has been receiving "no bad messages" from the marques with which it is in discussion.

Peugeot has announced a WEC entry in 2022, but has yet to reveal whether it will build a car to the LMH rules, which come into force next year, or in LMDh.

The French marque said back in May that the coronavirus crisis had not deterred it from going ahead with plans to return to sportscar racing's top flight, but remained vague on when exactly its new hybrid-powered contender would make its debut.

It originally targeted being ready for the 2022/23 season, albeit not ruling out an early debut in the closing part of the 2021/22 campaign, before the WEC made the decision to scrap its winter calendar format for 2021 and beyond.

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins

Peugeot 2022 Hypercar

Peugeot 2022 Hypercar

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Previous article

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Obituary

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

Latest news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

Trending

1
WEC

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

3
MotoGP

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty

4
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

5
Formula 1

Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

Latest news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa
WEC

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
WEC

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
WEC

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari 01:31
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.