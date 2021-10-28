Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota resolved Le Mans fuel pressure issues

By:

Toyota has identified and resolved the fuel pressure issue that threatened to deprive it of victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Toyota resolved Le Mans fuel pressure issues

The solution will be in place on the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs for the resumption of the WEC this weekend with the first of two back-to-back races in Bahrain.

The issue forced the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe squad to come up with what technical director Pascal Vasselon described as a "creative fix" to get its two Le Mans Hypercars to the finish in first and second positions at the French enduro.

He revealed that the problem at Le Mans was caused by a mix of polyurethane particles and grease blocking the fuel filter on each car.

Toyota went into Le Mans believing it was on top of the fuel issues that struck the #8 GR010 HYBRID at the previous round of the WEC at Monza in July.

This was traced to contamination of the system it uses to condition the fuel in the pits with aluminium oxide particles, which combined with grease from the refuelling nozzle connector to block the filter.

"When we found after Monza these aluminium oxide particles in the fuel we were certain to have found the problem," said Vasselon.

"At Le Mans it was a very complex phenomenon."

Toyota headed to Barcelona in September to conduct a private test with the GR010 Hybrid

Toyota headed to Barcelona in September to conduct a private test with the GR010 Hybrid

Photo by: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

He explained that the fuel bladder inside the tank was collapsing as the fuel level went down, causing its inner walls to rub together and generate the polyurethane particles.

Together with the grease from the refuelling connectors, these particles clogged the filter and affected the fuel pressure.

The solution has involved modifying the breather on the fuel system, which was largely carried over from the TS050 LMP1 car, as well as fitting new bladders.

"With the LMH car the fuel flow is much higher, because the engine power is much higher and the engine efficiency is lower," explains Vasselon.

"The speed at which the fuel leaves the tank is now much higher and the breather was too small."

The fuel pressure problem struck the Toyotas on Sunday morning at Le Mans, but the team was able to come up with a creative workaround.

That enabled it to keep running without bringing the cars into the garage to change the fuel collector that contains the filter, which it was forced to do at Monza with the #8 GR010.

Practice for the Bahrain 6 Hours, round five of the 2021 WEC, begins at 3:30pm local time on Thursday.

The season climaxes with an eight-hour fixture on 6 November.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
Previous article

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for Bahrain WEC race Bahrain
WEC

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for Bahrain WEC race

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Milesi handed Toyota hypercar test chance in Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Milesi handed Toyota hypercar test chance in Bahrain

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Latest news

Toyota resolved Le Mans fuel pressure issues
WEC WEC

Toyota resolved Le Mans fuel pressure issues

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.