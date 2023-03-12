WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

James Calado crashed the #51 Ferrari AF Corse entry at the fast and bumpy first corner of the Sebring International Raceway on his out-lap in the first of two sessions on the second and final day of the pre-season official WEC test.

The incident at Turn 1 resulted in an immediate red flag, which lasted for more than 10 minutes while the car was retrieved and the barriers repaired.

The Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Calado shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi is known to have sustained damage to the front right corner and the nose.

The 499P did not return to the track over the remainder of a session lasting three hours and 30 minutes and wasn’t credited with a lap time.

No comment was available from Ferrari, except confirmation that Calado had crashed the car and that it would not be back on track in the afternoon.

There was no explanation as to why the car will not run again at the test, but mechanics were seen to be closely investigating the carbon-composite monocoque after the car’s return to the its garage.

The second 499P ran as normal, completing 56 laps and ending up eighth in the Hypercar classification with a 1m49.954s from Antonio Fuoco.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Toyota monopolised the top of the classification as it had done in the opening session of the Prologue on Saturday.

The pair of GR010 HYBRIDs went quickest straight after the red flag caused by the Ferrari, Brendon Hartley just edging out Mike Conway.

Conway subsequently improved to a 1m48.473s that stood as the fastest time of the session aboard the #7 LMH, while Sebastien Buemi ended up just eight thousandths behind on 1m48.481s.

Michael Christensen took third place for Porsche, a 1m49.073s aboard the #6 963 LMDH run by the Penske team, pushing the solo Cadillac Racing entry down to fourth.

Alex Lynn posted a 1m49.182s in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run V-Series.R to end up a tenth up on the second Porsche in which Kevin Estre posted a 1m49.285s.

Peugeot moved closer to the pace with its 9X8 LMH, Nico Muller getting within a second of Conway in #94.

The Swiss topped the times initially before ending up on a 1m49.302s, which was just a couple of tenths up on the 1m49.568s Mikkel Jensen managed in the sister car.

Vanwall and Glickenhaus brought up the rear of the field, Tom Dillmann’s 1m50.038s giving him a margin of move than a second over Ryan Briscoe.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United continues LMP2 domination

The #22 United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 was again fastest in LMP2, Filipe Albuquerque setting the best time in the car this time.

The Portuguese driver’s 1m50.577s was a couple of tenths faster than Doriane Pin in the best of the Prema ORECAs. Her 1m50.860s was a tenth up on Yifei Ye’s 1m51.000s for the Jota team.

Porsche led the way in GTE Am, Matteo Cairoli’s 1m59.170 in the Project 1 911 RSR edging out Alessio Picariello in the Iron Lynx car.

The final session of the Prologue, which leads into race week for the season-opening Sebring 1000 Miles on Friday begins at 14:30 local time.

Pos Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 1'48.473 71 2 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 1'48.481 0.008 93 3 5 Dane Cameron

M.Christensen

F.Makowiecki Porsche 1'48.957 0.484 45 4 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 1'49.182 0.709 63 5 6 Kévin Estre

André Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'49.285 0.812 65 6 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 1'49.302 0.829 58 7 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 1'49.558 1.085 80 8 93 Paul Di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Éric Vergne Peugeot 1'49.568 1.095 64 9 4 Tom Dillmann

E.Guerrieri

J.Villeneuve Vanwall/Gibson 1'50.038 1.565 41 10 22 Frederick Lubin

Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque ORECA/Gibson 1'50.577 2.104 82 11 63 Doriane Pin

Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat ORECA/Gibson 1'50.860 2.387 79 12 48 David Beckmann

Yifei Ye

Will Stevens ORECA/Gibson 1'51.000 2.527 83 13 28 David H.Hansson

P.Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen ORECA/Gibson 1'51.000 2.527 81 14 31 Sean Gelael

F.Habsburg

Robin Frijns ORECA/Gibson 1'51.156 2.683 82 15 708 Romain Dumas

Ryan Briscoe

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus/Pipo 1'51.173 2.700 51 16 36 M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 1'51.286 2.813 81 17 23 Josh Pierson

Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 1'51.317 2.844 64 18 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz ORECA/Gibson 1'51.432 2.959 65 19 9 Filip-Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal

A.Caldarelli ORECA/Gibson 1'51.595 3.122 84 20 34 J.Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

Albert Costa ORECA/Gibson 1'51.601 3.128 74 21 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry ORECA/Gibson 1'51.877 3.404 81 22 35 André Negrão

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell ORECA/Gibson 1'53.230 4.757 72 23 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 1'59.170 10.697 74 24 60 C.Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

A.Picariello Porsche 1'59.267 10.794 73 25 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 1'59.270 10.797 79 26 77 Christian Ried

M.O.Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 1'59.302 10.829 82 27 88 Ryan Hardwick

Z.Robichon

Harry Tincknell Porsche 1'59.305 10.832 77 28 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Daniel Serra Ferrari 1'59.332 10.859 17 29 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 1'59.392 10.919 66 30 33 Ben Keating

Nicolás Varrone

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 1'59.393 10.920 71 31 86 Mike Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 1'59.497 11.024 77 32 21 S.Costantini

Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw Ferrari 1'59.689 11.216 73 33 83 L.P.-Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 1'59.735 11.262 39 34 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin 2'00.183 11.710 65 35 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin 2'00.372 11.899 51 36 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Axcil Jefferies

Nicki Thiim

Thomas Merrill Aston Martin 2'00.438 11.965 58 37 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

A.Giovinazzi Ferrari - - 58