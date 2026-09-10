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WRC Rally Chile

Elfyn Evans: Extra tyres essential to avoid WRC Rally Chile failures

The championship leader says the FIA’s increased allocation is the “bare minimum” needed for Chile’s abrasive gravel stages after the tyre problems seen in Paraguay

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
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Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans says the increased tyre allocation for Rally Chile is necessary to reduce the risk of failures on the abrasive gravel stages.

Ahead of the rally, the FIA confirmed that Rally1 crews will receive eight additional tyres for the event, increasing the allocation from 28 to 36 tyres. Crews will have a choice between a maximum of 16 soft and 28 hard Hankook tyres.

The regulation change is intended to reduce the risk of a repeat of the punctures and tyre delaminations that plagued Rally Paraguay last month. Hankook believes the failures were caused by a combination of long stage loops, unexpected high temperatures and rough conditions. 

Chile’s stages have previously served up a high puncture risk in the past, with the 2023 running of the event causing several tyre failures for then WRC tyre supplier Pirelli. 

The increased allocation has largely been welcomed by drivers expecting another demanding weekend for tyre wear. Teams may also supply crews with up to two replacement tyres at a designated area in Arauco after the refuel zones, receiving the same number of used tyres in return.

“Chile always has a very varied stage type. Friday is quite fast but quite narrow and cambered roads, whereas Saturday is a bit wider and more flowing, but we also know tyre wear is a huge factor,” said Toyota’s Evans, who expects a difficult task opening the road as championship leader.

“I think realistically there was no way to make it through the day without those extra tyres so that was the bare minimum. 

“I still believe Saturday will be tough for the tyres especially in the afternoon. I don’t think it is straight-forward as being a flat out rally [with the extra tyres]."

Rally state atmosphere

Rally state atmosphere

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who like Evans was among those who suffered a tyre failure in Paraguay, added: “It is the same for everybody but it should slightly decrease the risk of delaminations which was an issue on some of the rougher gravel rallies and especially Paraguay. 

“Here with long loops and some long stages to end the loop on Saturday afternoon, I think those added tyres are very welcome.”

Despite the increase in tyre allocation, M-Sport-Ford’s Josh McErlean believes a smart approach will be required to complete the rally without issue.

“I think we need them [the extra tyres]. From what we have seen in Paraguay with the delaminations and tyre wear, and we know from past year we have had delaminations here with other tyres, so I think come Saturday it will be quite the challenge to make it through the loop, so we have to be smart,” said McErlean.

Interestingly, not all drivers are in favour of the extra rubber with Toyota’s Oliver Solberg adding: “It helps the people who are not very good with tyre wear. I’m sad about it as normally I’m quite good with tyres. I would love to have not so many tyres, but that is how it is.”

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