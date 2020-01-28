Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Breaking news

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota

shares
comments
Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota
By:
Jan 28, 2020, 10:30 AM

Sebastien Ogier says one of the reasons he fell short of victory in last weekend's Monte Carlo Rally is his lack of "knowledge" of how far the Toyota Yaris WRC can be pushed.

The six-time World Rally champion fell 12.6 seconds short of Hyundai rival Thierry Neuville during the 2020 curtain-raiser in his first competitive outing as a Toyota driver, ending a streak of Monte Carlo wins dating back to 2014.

Although he said he didn't feel comfortable to push hard in pursuit of Neuville, Ogier bolstered his points haul by finishing second on the Power Stage, leapfrogging teammate Elfyn Evans in the process, and described the outcome as a "promising result". 

He continued: "It bodes well for the rest of the season, both because of the good atmosphere among the whole team and because of the positive feeling I had behind the wheel.

"Even though we'll have to raise our game a little in the next rallies, the performance was there and the Yaris WRC's potential is undeniable.

"We can't deny a slight disappointment at seeing our series of victories in this legendary event come to an end, but generally the result is a very positive one to start the season with and that's what we must take away.

"What was lacking for me was a level of knowledge of the car that would have allowed me to let loose a little in the challenging conditions of this rally and maybe increase the risk-taking, but I'm not one to force things when I don't feel it. Don't forget that this was our first race with this car and we don't have a lot of experience in it yet."

Ogier cited the high-speed crash of defending champion Ott Tanak - making his Hyundai debut after having moved across from Toyota - on Friday as evidence that his approach was the right one.

"That tends to strengthen my belief in my usual strategy of staying within my comfort zone and trusting my feelings," added the Frenchman.

"We're especially pleased that they [Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja] came out of that accident unhurt and we can't wait to take up the fight again with them in the next rally."

Next article
Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

Previous article

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing
Author Jamie Klein

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault firms up role and start date for Fry

3
WRC

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

4
WRC

Solberg gets Skoda support for WRC3 campaign

5
Supercars

Rod Barrett dies after cancer battle

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

Latest news

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota
WRC

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off
WRC

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

Solberg gets Skoda support for WRC3 campaign
WRC

Solberg gets Skoda support for WRC3 campaign

Breen replaces Loeb in Hyundai's WRC line-up for Sweden
WRC

Breen replaces Loeb in Hyundai's WRC line-up for Sweden

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.