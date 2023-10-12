World Superbike performs U-turn on 2024 minimum weight rules

It comes after the idea of mandating a minimum combined weight for rider and bike, as used in other series such as Moto2 and Moto3, was explicitly rejected by the series ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

However, the dominance of Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista, who stands on the cusp of his second consecutive world title, has made the rule makers more sympathetic to calls to equalise performance between lighter and heavier riders.

It has not been communicated what the new combined minimum weight will be.

The new minimum weight rule is one of several changes to have been decided upon by the Superbike Commission, which features members from the FIM, promoter Dorna and manufacturers' association MSMA.

From next season, the fuel tank size will be reduced to 21 litres (down from 24 litres) and in 2025 fuel flow meters will become mandatory "to give a platform for manufacturers to increase their machine developments in these areas for the future".

Two bikes from each manufacturer will be required to use fuel flow meters next season for data gathering purposes.

However, the system of mid-season maximum rev limit changes will be scrapped, with rev limits for each manufacturer to be decided upon at the start of the season, except in rare cases.

Ducati saw the maximum revs of its V4 R cut twice over the course of the season, albeit with seemingly little impact on Bautista's performance, while the Kawasaki ZX-10RR has been awarded more revs.

To help balance the performance of various motorcycles, crankshaft and balance shaft weights can be increased or decreased by up to 20 percent from their homologated specification, a potential boost for less exotic machines.

Concession tokens will also be calculated every two race weekends instead of every three as at present.