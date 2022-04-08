Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding Next / Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
World Superbike / Aragon Practice report

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea carried his pre-season testing form into the opening round of the 2022 World Superbike season at Aragon, topping Friday practice ahead of Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

Having topped the Dorna-supported test at the Spanish track earlier this week, Rea was also quickest across the two practice sessions on Friday on the revised Kawasaki ZX-10RR as he began his quest for a seventh WSBK title.

The Ulsterman was quick out of the blocks in FP1, going straight to the top with a 1m49.301s. Alex Lowes briefly made it a 1-2 for Kawasaki at the head of the timesheets, before Razgatlioglu and then Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi pushed him down to fourth at the end of the session.

Rea’s time, however, wasn’t to be beaten even after the second practice session in the afternoon, with his nearest challenger Bautista - returning to Ducati after two seasons at Honda - ending up more than three tenths adrift with his time of 1m49.606s set in FP2.

Razgatlioglu failed to improve on his previous lap in the afternoon, which dropped the reigning champion in third on the factory Yamaha and just 0.041s ahead of the GRT-run R1 of Garrett Gerloff.

Rinaldi finished a strong fourth with a time of 1m50.000s, beating the second of Kawasaki of Alex Lowes by just one hundredth of a second.

As was the case in the Aragon test, Loris Baz again emerged as BMW’s top contender on the satellite Bonovo MGM-run bike, finishing seventh-fastest with a time of 1m50.336s.

Andrea Locatelli had a low-key session on the second works Yamaha, ending up nearly eight tenths adrift of his teammate Razgatlioglu in eighth.

Roberto Tamburini made an impressive start to his rookie WSBK season by posting the ninth-quickest time aboard the Motoxracing Yamaha, while Honda made it five manufacturers inside the top 10 courtesy of a 1m50.540s effort by MotoGP convert Iker Lecuona.

Philipp Oettl was classified 11th overall for the one-bike GoEleven team, while Ilya Mikhalchik finished 12th and comfortably outpaced his factory BMW teammate Scott Redding on his WSBK debut as Michael van der Mark’s replacement.

Aragon WSBK - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'49.301
2 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'49.665 0.364
3 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'50.000 0.699
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'50.064 0.763
5 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 1'50.108 0.807
6 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'50.269 0.968
7 France Loris Baz
BMW 1'50.336 1.035
8 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'50.442 1.141
9 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'50.540 1.239
10 Philipp Oettl
Ducati 1'50.641 1.340
View full results

Aragon WSBK - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 1'49.606
2 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'49.630 0.024
3 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'49.706 0.100
4 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'49.900 0.294
5 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'50.010 0.404
6 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'50.154 0.548
7 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 1'50.501 0.895
8 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'50.571 0.965
9 Illia Mykhalchyk
BMW 1'50.706 1.100
10 France Loris Baz
BMW 1'50.785 1.179
View full results
shares
comments
BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding
Previous article

BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding
Next article

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
DTM

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Rea doesn't fear repeat of Bautista's early 2019 dominance Aragon
World Superbike

Rea doesn't fear repeat of Bautista's early 2019 dominance

Kawasaki's Rea quickest as Aragon pre-season WSBK test ends
World Superbike

Kawasaki's Rea quickest as Aragon pre-season WSBK test ends

Rea feels 2022-spec Kawasaki "definitely a step forward"
World Superbike

Rea feels 2022-spec Kawasaki "definitely a step forward"

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea edges out Razgatlioglu on Day 1 of Aragon WSBK test
World Superbike

Rea edges out Razgatlioglu on Day 1 of Aragon WSBK test

Kawasaki unveils contender for 2022 World Superbike fightback
World Superbike

Kawasaki unveils contender for 2022 World Superbike fightback

Rea can't picture retirement, motivation at "all-time high"
World Superbike

Rea can't picture retirement, motivation at "all-time high"

Latest news

British Superbike champion Mackenzie's WSBK debut thwarted by injury
World Superbike World Superbike

British Superbike champion Mackenzie's WSBK debut thwarted by injury

Razgatlioglu could return to 2021-spec Yamaha WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu could return to 2021-spec Yamaha WSBK bike

Rea doesn't fear repeat of Bautista's early 2019 dominance
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea doesn't fear repeat of Bautista's early 2019 dominance

Bautista: Ducati WSBK partnership stronger now than in 2019
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Ducati WSBK partnership stronger now than in 2019

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.