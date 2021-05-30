Tickets Subscribe
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race
World Superbike / Estoril Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

By:
News Editor

Jonathan Rea won the third and final race of the Estoril World Superbike weekend to extend his championship advantage, as Scott Redding crashed shortly after being passed by his rival.

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Ducati rider Redding led for the first 14 laps of the 21-lap contest at the former Portuguese Grand Prix venue, but lost the lead to Kawasaki rival Rea at the start of the 15th tour.

Rea managed to complete a pass that he had set up at the end of the preceding lap as Redding ran wide into Turn 3, and as the latter tried to counter-attack on the inside heading into Turn 4 he lost the front end of his Panigale V4 R and ended up in the gravel trap.

That left reigning champion Rea clear to score his fourth win in the first six races of the year, which looked like an unlikely outcome following an eventful opening lap.

As Redding moved into an early lead, Rea - using the standard SC0 rear tyre as he did on his way to victory in the Superpole Race - was pushed down to sixth after being muscled wide by the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi at Turn 4 in the fight for second.

Rea's path back to the top was eased however by GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff wiping out Rinaldi on the second lap at Turn 6, and a double long-lap penalty for the factory Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who squandered his front row grid slot by jumping the start.

All of that promoted Rea back to second, and he duly closed down the one-second lead that Redding, running on the softer SCX tyre, had built up by around the halfway point of the race.

Following Redding's crash, Rea had to contend with some pressure from the satellite GoEleven Ducati of Chaz Davies, who managed to finish within three seconds of Rea for his first podium of the season.

Razgatlioglu dropped to sixth after serving both of his long-lap penalties, but recovered to third ahead of the second Kawasaki of Alex Lowes and rookie Andrea Locatelli, who scored his best result yet on the second works Yamaha.

Michael van der Mark led the BMW contingent in sixth place, followed by the Honda of Alvaro Bautista, the BMWs of Tom Sykes and Eugene Laverty, and Barni Ducati's Tito Rabat.

Redding remounted after his crash and salvaged two points for 14th place.

Rea leaves Estoril with an enhanced 35-point advantage in the riders' standings over Razgatlioglu, while Redding is a further point behind the Turkish rider in third place.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 21 2.787
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21 9.484
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 21 12.401
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 21 14.011
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 21 15.189
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 21 15.899
8 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 21 21.628
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 21 23.257
10 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 21 25.344
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 21 26.525
12 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 21 28.227
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 21 29.878
14 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 21 38.162
15 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 21 38.911
16 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 21 39.128
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 21 1'03.983
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 21 1'07.458
76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 17
94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 2
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Jamie Klein

