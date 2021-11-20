Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Mandalika Qualifying report

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu boosts title bid with pole

News Editor

Toprak Razgatlioglu scored a crucial pole position for the opening round of this weekend's Indonesia World Superbike season finale, boosting his bid to wrest the crown away from Jonathan Rea.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu, who holds a 30-point lead over Rea ahead of Saturday's first race at the Mandalika street track, was quickest in the opening runs during the 15-minute Superpole session, setting a benchmark of 1m33.544s to go 0.155s clear of title rival Rea.

It was Kawasaki man Rea who was first out of the pits for his second run, and he temporarily took the top spot on a 1m33.201s, with Scott Redding slotting into second on the factory Ducati.

But Razgatlioglu was not to be denied, as he became the first man to lap the all-new track on Indonesia's Lombok island in the 1m32s bracket, going three tenths up on Rea with a 1m32.877s to take his third pole in the last four rounds.

Razgatlioglu can claim the title in the opening race of the weekend if he wins, with Rea finishing third or lower.

Behind Rea and Redding, Garrett Gerloff left it late to move up to fourth place aboard the GRT Yamaha, beating the second works R1 of Andrea Locatelli.

Tom Sykes was another late improver in his final Superpole as a BMW rider, bagging the final slot on the second row in sixth.

Axel Bassani will start seventh on his Motocorsa Ducati ahead of Alvaro Bautista's Honda and the second BMW of Michael van der Mark. Leandro Mercado completed the top 10 for MIE Racing Honda.

Chaz Davies was 11th-fastest in his last-ever WSBK qualifying session for Go Eleven Ducati, three places ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the second factory V4 Panigale.

Both Leon Haslam (Honda) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) were ruled out of the Indonesia races prior to qualifying with injury, reducing the grid to 18 bikes.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'32.877
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'33.201 0.324
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'33.256 0.379
4 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'33.545 0.668
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'33.588 0.711
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'33.672 0.795
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'33.775 0.898
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'34.051 1.174
9 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'34.080 1.203
10 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'34.154 1.277
11 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'34.427 1.550
12 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'34.431 1.554
13 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'34.438 1.561
14 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'34.499 1.622
15 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'34.577 1.700
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'34.660 1.783
17 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 1'35.258 2.381
18 15 Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'35.864 2.987
