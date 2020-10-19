Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

shares
comments
Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
By:

Isaac Vinales, the cousin of MotoGP star Maverick, will step up to World Superbike for the 2021 season with the Orelac Racing Kawasaki squad.

Spanish rider Vinales was a regular of the grand prix paddock for much of the last decade, scoring four podium finishes in Moto3 in 2015-16 and making the step up to Moto2, where he competed until the end of the 2018 season.

After that he made the switch to World Supersport for the Kallio Racing Yamaha team, finishing seventh overall in 2019 and placing eighth this year.

Now the 26-year-old will make his WSBK debut aboard Orelac's solo Kawasaki ZX-10RR, which was ridden for most of this season by Maximilian Scheib.

“I am very happy to be part of Orelac Racing VerdNatura for the 2021 season," said Vinales. "After the progression of this last year, it is a challenge for me to make the leap to WorldSBK and have the opportunity to show my full potential.

"I am enormously grateful to all the people who make up the team, who have placed their trust in me, and I am sure that together we will work and achieve great success.”

Chilean rider Scheib finished 21st overall in his rookie WSBK season, which was cut short by injury as he was forced to sit out the final three rounds.

Spanish Superbike regular Xavier Pinsach took over the Orelac Kawasaki for the penultimate round at Magny-Cours, before South African veteran Sheridan Morais was drafted in for last weekend's Estoril season finale, scoring a best finish of 16th.

Sheridan Morais, Orelac Racing Verdnatura

Sheridan Morais, Orelac Racing Verdnatura

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Isaac Viñales
Teams Orelac Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

McLaughlin fined $13,000 for poster, burnout breach
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin fined $13,000 for poster, burnout breach

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Latest news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Trending

1
Supercars

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

2
Supercars

McLaughlin fined $13,000 for poster, burnout breach

3
World Superbike

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

30m
4
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

5
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Latest news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
WSBK

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.