Pedercini Kawasaki team reveals 2023 World Superbike plans
The Pedercini Racing Kawasaki team has announced it will field a solo Kawasaki ZX-10RR for Isaac Vinales in this year's World Superbike Championship.
Pedercini was notably absent from last year's 2023 entry list reveal, despite having previously announced its intention to be on the grid as part of a new tie-up with Vinales Racing.
Now the Italian squad has confirmed that Vinales, the cousin of MotoGP star Maverick, will be its sole rider for the upcoming campaign, starting with this year's third round of the season at Assen.
Vinales, 29, made a single appearance for Pedercini last year at Estoril after losing his full-time ride at the Motoxracing Yamaha team.
“I am happy to confirm Isaac will return to the team with us for the 2023 season," said team owner Lucio Pedercini. "We already worked together in Estoril last year, so we know each other a little.
"We are working hard behind the scenes and I am confident that the new look team will be able to perform well – in any case we will do our best."
Vinales made his WSBK debut in 2021 riding for the Orelac Kawasaki squad, finishing 17th in that year's standings, and was due to race for Motoxracing last year until his last-minute replacement by Roberto Tamburini.
Besides his one-off for Pedercini, which yielded a best result of 13th, he spent five rounds as a replacement rider for Davide Giuligiano's D34G Ducati team in World Supersport.
“I am very happy to be able to race with TPR by Vinales Racing in 2023," said the Spaniard. "I am happy to be back in the World Superbike paddock and I am working hard to give 100 percent and hope for the good results that will surely come.
"I want to thank Lucio, Angel [Vinales, father of Maverick] and the sponsors for the trust placed in me.”
The late addition of Pedercini means the 2023 WSBK grid now stands at 24 entries, although Bradley Ray's Motoxracing Yamaha is only due to participate in the European races.
