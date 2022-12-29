Tickets Subscribe
Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride
World Superbike News

World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

The World Superbike Championship has issued an entry list for the 2023 season comprising 23 riders.

Jamie Klein
By:
World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

Released on Thursday, the list contains no names that weren't already announced by their teams, but does clarify certain riders' number choices, as well as some tweaked team names for the upcoming campaign.

Notable by its absence is the Pedercini Kawasaki team, which had even announced its participation in the 2023 season earlier this month as part of a new alliance with Vinales Racing.

If Pedercini does not take to the grid next season, it would reduce the Kawasaki presence to four ZX-RR bikes, the two factory machines and single bikes each for Puccetti Racing and Orelac Racing.

Yamaha is the best represented manufacturer on the grid with six bikes, as the GMT94 team effectively takes over from the family-run Ponsson Racing effort within the Japanese marque's stable.

Ducati has five bikes, with all three of its one-bike satellite teams staying on for 2023, while Honda and BMW both have four-bike operations as per 2022.

The entry list shows that Alvaro Bautista has eschewed the right to use the #1 plate in favour of sticking with his traditional #19.

As expected, 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu reverts to his #54 of previous years after using the #1 this year.

Barni Ducati recruit Danilo Petrucci will run the #9 he previously used in MotoGP, while Remy Gardner continues with the #87 plate he used during his grand prix racing career as he joins GRT Yamaha.

Gardner's teammate Dominique Aegerter keeps the #77 he took to last year's World Supersport title, but his rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) has chosen #34 with his usual #7 already taken by Honda's Iker Lecuona.

Bradley Ray (Motoxracing Yamaha) will use the #28 for his WSBK debut, the same number he took to last year's British Superbike title.

The factory Yamaha team no longer has Italian snack food maker Pata in its official team name, while the works BMW operation is now listed with title sponsorship from ROKiT for the coming season.

2023 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team
5 Germany Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven
7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati

Barni Spark Racing Team
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
28 United Kingdom Bradley Ray Yamaha Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW Bonovo Action BMW
34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha GMT94 Yamaha
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  BMW ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing
51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda MIE Racing
52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing Verdnatura
54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Team
55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Team
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
76 France Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing
77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC
Previous article

