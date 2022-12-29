World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023
The World Superbike Championship has issued an entry list for the 2023 season comprising 23 riders.
Released on Thursday, the list contains no names that weren't already announced by their teams, but does clarify certain riders' number choices, as well as some tweaked team names for the upcoming campaign.
Notable by its absence is the Pedercini Kawasaki team, which had even announced its participation in the 2023 season earlier this month as part of a new alliance with Vinales Racing.
If Pedercini does not take to the grid next season, it would reduce the Kawasaki presence to four ZX-RR bikes, the two factory machines and single bikes each for Puccetti Racing and Orelac Racing.
Yamaha is the best represented manufacturer on the grid with six bikes, as the GMT94 team effectively takes over from the family-run Ponsson Racing effort within the Japanese marque's stable.
Ducati has five bikes, with all three of its one-bike satellite teams staying on for 2023, while Honda and BMW both have four-bike operations as per 2022.
The entry list shows that Alvaro Bautista has eschewed the right to use the #1 plate in favour of sticking with his traditional #19.
As expected, 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu reverts to his #54 of previous years after using the #1 this year.
Barni Ducati recruit Danilo Petrucci will run the #9 he previously used in MotoGP, while Remy Gardner continues with the #87 plate he used during his grand prix racing career as he joins GRT Yamaha.
Gardner's teammate Dominique Aegerter keeps the #77 he took to last year's World Supersport title, but his rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) has chosen #34 with his usual #7 already taken by Honda's Iker Lecuona.
Bradley Ray (Motoxracing Yamaha) will use the #28 for his WSBK debut, the same number he took to last year's British Superbike title.
The factory Yamaha team no longer has Italian snack food maker Pata in its official team name, while the works BMW operation is now listed with title sponsorship from ROKiT for the coming season.
2023 WSBK entry list:
|No.
|Rider
|Bike
|Team
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|Team GoEleven
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|Team HRC
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|
Barni Spark Racing Team
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|28
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|Bonovo Action BMW
|34
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|GMT94 Yamaha
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|MIE Racing
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|Motocorsa Racing
|51
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|MIE Racing
|52
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|66
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|76
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|Bonovo MGM Racing
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|Team HRC
