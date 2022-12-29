World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

Released on Thursday, the list contains no names that weren't already announced by their teams, but does clarify certain riders' number choices, as well as some tweaked team names for the upcoming campaign.

Notable by its absence is the Pedercini Kawasaki team, which had even announced its participation in the 2023 season earlier this month as part of a new alliance with Vinales Racing.

If Pedercini does not take to the grid next season, it would reduce the Kawasaki presence to four ZX-RR bikes, the two factory machines and single bikes each for Puccetti Racing and Orelac Racing.

Yamaha is the best represented manufacturer on the grid with six bikes, as the GMT94 team effectively takes over from the family-run Ponsson Racing effort within the Japanese marque's stable.

Ducati has five bikes, with all three of its one-bike satellite teams staying on for 2023, while Honda and BMW both have four-bike operations as per 2022.

The entry list shows that Alvaro Bautista has eschewed the right to use the #1 plate in favour of sticking with his traditional #19.

As expected, 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu reverts to his #54 of previous years after using the #1 this year.

Barni Ducati recruit Danilo Petrucci will run the #9 he previously used in MotoGP, while Remy Gardner continues with the #87 plate he used during his grand prix racing career as he joins GRT Yamaha.

Gardner's teammate Dominique Aegerter keeps the #77 he took to last year's World Supersport title, but his rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) has chosen #34 with his usual #7 already taken by Honda's Iker Lecuona.

Bradley Ray (Motoxracing Yamaha) will use the #28 for his WSBK debut, the same number he took to last year's British Superbike title.

The factory Yamaha team no longer has Italian snack food maker Pata in its official team name, while the works BMW operation is now listed with title sponsorship from ROKiT for the coming season.

2023 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team 5 Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven 7 Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Barni Spark Racing Team 19 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 31 Garrett Gerloff BMW Bonovo Action BMW 34 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha GMT94 Yamaha 35 Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing 45 Scott Redding BMW ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing 51 Eric Granado Honda MIE Racing 52 Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing Verdnatura 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Team 55 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark BMW ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 65 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 66 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 76 Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing 77 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner Yamaha GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 97 Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC