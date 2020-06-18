Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea signs new World Superbike contract with Kawasaki

Rea signs new World Superbike contract with Kawasaki
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 10:20 AM

Jonathan Rea has signed a new multi-year deal to remain with Kawasaki in the World Superbike Championship.

Rea joined KRT from the Ten Kate Honda team in 2015, and has established himself as statistically the greatest WSBK rider in history in the five years since.

The Ulsterman has won a record five world titles and taken his career win tally to 89 by winning 74 times with Kawasaki since joining the Japanese manufacturer.

Confirming a new deal has been signed on Thursday, the exact length of Rea’s new contract is unknown at this stage.

“I am super happy to sign a new contract with Kawasaki and KRT,” said Rea.

“What we have achieved together is incredible. Our success is driven by a great team and of course the base of the project - our Ninja ZX-10RR. 

“I will keep working hard, together with my crew, the engineers at KHI to be in the best condition every single race.

“This period away from racing has reignited a burning desire to keep winning and continue to improve my skills and the package of our bike.

“Racing never stands still and all the riders and manufactures are continuing to improve - we must do the same.

“Now we can fully focus on our 2020 WorldSBK season where racing will restart soon.

“I want to thank Kawasaki, the team and all my sponsors for their continued support and this great opportunity.” 

KRT boss Guim Roda added: “Everyone in the team is delighted that Jonathan will be with us again. 

“In racing we cannot assume anything until it is completed so we are very happy that JR65 has confirmed his future with Kawasaki and us. 

“Everyone involved understands that this is a long-term project and that continuity and success go hand-in-hand.

“As a rider Jonathan has incredible talents that are very rare.

“For sure, to keep him as part of KRT gives us a chance to create yet more WorldSBK and racing history.

“His pit crew and everyone at KRT are delighted to continue this hugely rewarding professional and personal journey together.” 

Rea sits fourth in the standings after the sole round of 2020 so far in Australia, in which he won the Superpole race and finished second in the second feature contest.

Teammate Alex Lowes has already signed a deal to remain with Kawasaki for 2021, after beating Rea to victory in race two at Phillip Island and taking the lead in the championship.

The 2020 WSBK season is due to resume at Jerez on 2 August.

"Free spirit" Redding wasn't cut out for MotoGP - Pramac

Previous article

"Free spirit" Redding wasn't cut out for MotoGP - Pramac
Series World Superbike
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

