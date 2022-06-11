Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

Alvaro Bautista defeated Jonathan Rea in a thrilling duel to claim victory for Ducati in the opening World Superbike race at Misano, while defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu retired with a mechanical problem.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

It was Razgatlioglu who grabbed the holeshot from second on the grid when the 21 lap race got underway at the Misano World Circuit, the Yamaha rider sprinting ahead of polesitter Bautista on the run down to Turn 1.

But Razgatlioglu’s stint at the front turned out to be short-lived, with Rea snatching the lead at the end of Turn 1 on his Kawasaki having already passed the Ducati of Bautista.

Bautista also found a way past Razgatlioglu soon after and set upon chasing Rea, the two then engaging in a close duel for victory.

Finally, on lap 13 he was able to make the decisive pass for the lead, overtaking Rea’s Kawasaki with a bold move on the fast Turn 13 right-hander.

Once out in front, Bautista was able to quickly pull away from the chasing pack, taking the chequered flag with a victory margin of over five seconds.

It was Bautista’s fifth victory of the 2022 season from 10 attempts and helps him move further clear of Rea in the title fight, the gap between the two now standing at 22 points.

Razgatlioglu’s chances of defending his title took a big hit as his Yamaha crawled to a halt with seven laps to go while he was running third and within striking distance of the leading duo.

The Turkish rider’s second DNF of the season promoted Michael Ruben Rinaldi to the final spot on the podium, the home favourite finishing eight seconds off Ducati teammate Bautista in third.

Axel Bassani put on an impressive charge from the lower reaches of the top 10 to finish as the top independent rider in fourth on the Motocorsa Ducati, beating the factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Andrea Locatelli was sixth on the works Yamaha, while Honda rider Xavi Vierge fended off GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff to take seventh.

The top 10 was rounded off by Vierge’s teammate Iker Lecuona and Scott Redding, the latter having an uneventful race on the factory BMW as he finished over 25s down on Bautista, the rider who replaced him at Ducati over the winter.

Misano WSBK - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 5.128
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 8.289
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10.415
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 11.888
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 13.320
7 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 14.396
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 14.775
9 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 19.968
10 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 26.408
11 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 37.655
12 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 40.510
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 41.695
14 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 44.271
15 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 45.068
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 45.969
17 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 47.420
18 37 Illia Mykhalchyk
BMW 1'00.329
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'09.745
20 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'09.897
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha
16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW
5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati
23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha
25 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Kawasaki
View full results
