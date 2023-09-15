MotoGP grand prix winner Petrucci joined Barni at the start of the current season after a 2022 campaign in which he fought for the MotoAmerica title and dabbled in rally-raid competition.

Following a shaky start riding the team's solo Ducati Panigale V4 R, Petrucci scored his first podium at Donington Park in July, and has since bagged two more top-three finishes at Most.

It leaves him sixth in the riders' standings with three rounds to go, ahead of factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Commenting on his renewal with Barni, Petrucci expressed satisfaction with his progress in his rookie season and reiterated his target to become a winner in both WSBK and MotoGP.

"This year was a big challenge for me to race in a world championship again, at the highest level," he said. "It was tough at the beginning. I was not sure whether it was a good move to come here but then, after a few races, we found a good feeling with the team and we had some good results.

"Both sides, me and Barni, want to go again for another year with an even better bike and more support from Ducati and, especially, more experience with this bike, the tyre and this team. We are aiming for a big, big challenge. I think it’s possible to step on the podium as many times as possible at the end of the season.

"I’m convinced that, with one more full year of experience, we can do even better next year. I want to score a win because it’s my biggest challenge. It’s my dream to become one of the riders who has won a race in MotoGP and WorldSBK.”

For Barni, Petrucci's renewal provides a welcome degree of stability for the team after several seasons of chopping and changing riders.

It last fielded the same rider for two consecutive seasons when it ran Xavi Fores from 2016-18.

Team boss Marco Barnabo said: "When our adventure with Danilo began, I was already thinking about carving a pathway with him.

"I knew it wouldn’t be easy at first, because the level of the championship is high - something that’s not always perceived from the outside - but I also knew that if we worked hard, we could do very well, and that has proved to be true.

"We’ve modified the bike to suit Danilo’s needs, he in turn has adapted too and, now that we’re competitive, the logical thing is to continue together to try and reap the rewards of this work, during both what remains of this season and next year too."