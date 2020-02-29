Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Qualifying in
05 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut

shares
comments
Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 1:30 PM

Scott Redding says he was relieved to finish his debut World Superbike race on the podium after narrowly losing out on victory at Phillip Island.

In his first race outing replacing Alvaro Bautista at the factory Ducati team, reigning British Superbike champion Redding fell just 0.041 seconds shy of victory, finishing third in the second-closest top-three finish in WSBK history behind Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes.

The Englishman led several laps in the middle portion of the race after passing poleman Tom Sykes on lap 12 of 22, but lost the advantage when he ran wide, dropping to fourth.

He salvaged a podium by passing Michael van der Mark's Yamaha heading into the last turn and only just missed out on passing Lowes' Kawasaki and Razgatioglu's Yamaha.

"I was very happy indeed to be on the podium," said Redding. "To get on the podium and get that close to the win is a great start to the season, and that’s what we need.

"We learned a lot in that race so we can prepare a bit more for this season. It wasn’t a lucky podium, we were really competitive wasn’t a lucky podium, we were really competitive. We led the race for some laps, I feel really confident.

"I’m happy to get the first race under my belt and done; we got some points. I can relax a little bit now. I was a little bit tense because I didn’t know how aggressive these guys are and they are as aggressive as they say [they are] and people say.

"The racing was phenomenal. It was amazing be part of that race, I was on the edge of my seat so for the spectators it must have been great. Being that close to the win, I want to get the win before the end of this weekend."

Asked what he needed to fight for victory on Sunday, the ex-MotoGP rider said: "More front tyre. My front tyre was graining and I was trying to save the tyre a lot. We were not far from the win, so the change we need to make is very small.

"If we can improve the front a little bit on the left side, we’re definitely in a good position to fight for the win as we were today."

Redding also commented on Jonathan Rea crashing out of the season opener, which followed a touch between the Kawasaki rider and BMW man Tom Sykes while the pair were battling for the lead of the race on lap one.

"I did see the collision into Turn 9 between Tom and Jonny," he said. "Then I saw a Kawasaki crash later on and I then found out it was Jonny. Luckily he’s ok, a few scratches, but the main thing is he is good and he can continue to race this weekend.

"It was a good battle so it would have been interesting with Jonny putting his experience into the battle."

Next article
Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

Previous article

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar
SBK SP Race Starts in
10 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
31 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

2
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
Formula E

Evans "furious" after Jaguar error leaves him last on grid

2h
4
FIA F2

Sirotkin replaces stranded Lundgaard for F2 testing

25m
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

Latest videos

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights 01:42
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Phillip Island: Onboard lap 02:05
World Superbike

WorldSBK Phillip Island: Onboard lap

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu interview 00:59
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Alex Lowes interview 00:42
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Scott Redding interview 00:57
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 1 - Scott Redding interview

Latest news

Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut
WSBK

Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact
WSBK

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes on pole, Bautista crashes
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes on pole, Bautista crashes

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
MGP

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.