Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

shares
comments
MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
By:

Tito Rabat is poised to switch to the World Superbike Championship with the Barni Ducati team in 2021 after being left without a seat in MotoGP.

Sometime Moto2 champion Rabat endured a tough third season with Avintia Ducati in 2020, failing to break inside the top 10 all year and finishing down in 22nd place in the standings - his worst championship finish in the premier class.

The Spanish rider was dropped at the end of the year as the satellite Ducati squad opted for an all-new rookie line-up comprising Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini for 2021, with Johann Zarco stepping up to the Pramac team.

Following his exit from Avintia, Rabat’s only option to stay in MotoGP for a sixth consecutive season appeared to be Aprilia after Andrea Iannone was handed an extended four-year doping ban, leaving a vacant seat alongside Aleix Espargaro.

However, the Italian manufacturer announced last month that it will choose between its existing test riders Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori, ending any hopes of Rabat extending his stay in MotoGP.

It has now emerged that the Spaniard is in advanced negotiations with Barni to make the switch to WSBK and that a deal could be signed before the end of this year.

“Negotiations with Barni are quite advanced and pending a final signature; we hope to close it next week," a source close to Rabat told Motorsport.com.

Should they come to an agreement, Rabat will join a Ducati WSBK roster comprising factory riders Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Chaz Davies, who has found refuge at GoEleven after being dropped by the works team.

Barni Ducati fielded a total of four riders over the course of the disrupted 2020 season after the team’s original signing Leon Camier left following the Phillip Island opener to fully recover from injuries he sustained during the previous year.

MotoGP race winner Marco Melandri returned from retirement to replace Camier but he too left the squad after just four rounds, with Samuele Cavalieri and then Matteo Ferrari occupying the seat for the remainder of the year.

Matteo Ferrari, Barni Racing Team

Matteo Ferrari, Barni Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Previous article

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , World Superbike
Drivers Tito Rabat
Teams Barni Racing Team
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending Today

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

Murphy to make NZ Grand Prix start
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

Murphy to make NZ Grand Prix start

How Toyota's grand plans for F1 domination fell flat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Toyota's grand plans for F1 domination fell flat

Podcast: What really happened behind the scenes in Melbourne
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Podcast: What really happened behind the scenes in Melbourne

Perez form made it "impossible" for Red Bull to ignore him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez form made it "impossible" for Red Bull to ignore him

Latest news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty

Trending

1
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

2
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

3
World Superbike

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

57min
4
Supercars

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

5
Other open wheel

Murphy to make NZ Grand Prix start

3h

Latest news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
WSBK

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty
WSBK

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
WSBK

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.