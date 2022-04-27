Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race
ARCA News

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest

ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest Tuesday in Florida.

Jim Utter
By:
ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest

Dye, an 18-year-old native of DeLand, Fla., is a fulltime competitor in the ARCA Menards Series with GMS Racing. 

According to court records, Dye was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony battery. He was released Tuesday evening from the Volusia County (Fla.) Jail after posting $2500 bond. 

Florida statutes defines felony battery as actually and intentionally touching or striking another person against the will of the other; and causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement. 

The incident, which took place at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Fla., involved Dye striking another student in the groin area, according to the police report. 

GMS Racing released the following statement: “GMS Racing is aware of the current situation surrounding Daniel Dye. Daniel and the Dye family are cooperating with local law enforcement. No further comment will be made on the subject until more information becomes available.”

Dye has competed in ARCA Menards, ARCA East and ARCA West since 2020. He has one win in the ARCA Menards Series, coming last season at Berlin Raceway in Michigan. 

He competed fulltime in ARCA East last year and finished second in the series standings. Running fulltime in ARCA Menards this season, he is currently second in points with two top-five finishes in the first three races. 

shares
comments
Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race
Previous article

Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year" Dover
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

NASCAR unveils format for 2022 All-Star Race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils format for 2022 All-Star Race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest
ARCA ARCA

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest

Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race
ARCA ARCA

Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race

ARCA hauler involved in deadly accident en route to Phoenix
ARCA ARCA

ARCA hauler involved in deadly accident en route to Phoenix

Corey Heim dominates in second straight Daytona ARCA win
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim dominates in second straight Daytona ARCA win

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.