Connor Mosack: "We’ve done everything in ARCA but win"

Mosack, who had raced predominately Late Models and in the SCCA Trans Am Series until venturing into ARCA and NASCAR competition beginning in 2021, is in the midst of his most expansive stock car schedule yet.

The 24-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C., has 23 Xfinity Series races lined up this year with Sam Hunt Racing and three with Joe Gibbs Racing.

In addition to still competing in Trans Am and running some Late Model events, Mosack has six ARCA races planned with JGR this season. In his debut with the team in February, he finished second in the season opener at Daytona.

He makes his second ARCA start with JGR this Saturday at Kansas, a track where he has the most experience with two prior visits.

In 12 series starts so far, Mosack has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes and has won a pole, leaving him lacking in just one category.

“I feel like we’ve done everything in ARCA but win, and now I think we’ll have a really good shot at Kansas,” said Mosack. “It’ll be my first downforce-track race with JGR. That’s where their cars are really strong, and it’ll be my third time at Kansas.

“When I ran there last year with Bret Holmes, I feel like we got our car really fast at the end of the race, it just took us a while to get there. But I know we can be fast around there.

“I learned some things when it came to passing as the tires fell off, so hopefully that will apply and it’ll pay off this weekend.”

Mosack’s runner-up finish at Daytona tied his career best. He also finished second last June on the road course at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

“We had the fastest car at Daytona, and that was my first time having that kind of up-front experience in an ARCA race,” Mosack said. “There’s definitely a different mindset going into it when you know you have a fast car or when you have the lead.

“That’s something I experienced in Trans Am. The first year, I didn’t lead a whole lot, but I was still running near the front, and then last year we were able to lead a lot of laps.

“That’s when you really learn how to manage the whole race with the fastest car.”

Showing up with JGR at an ARCA event, Mosack knows speed isn’t likely going to be a problem regardless of the track.

“The pressure’s definitely on,” he said. “You know you have the ability to do it. This is where experience and preparation meet opportunity.”