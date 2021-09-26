Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC / Silverstone Race report

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram

By:

Toyota’s Rory Butcher recovered from initially losing the lead to win the first British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Silverstone.

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram

Butcher’s pole position slot had been coated in oil and then water after a spillage in the preceding race, and he lost the advantage at the getaway to fellow front-row starter Tom Ingram.

But Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla soon homed in on the bootlid of Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, and he dived into the lead at the Brooklands left-hander on the third lap.

With Butcher carrying just 9kg of success ballast, and Ingram on 39kg, the Scot began to pull away. By the seventh lap of 22 he had extended the gap to over one second, by lap 10 it was 2s, and it went as far as 3.821s with three laps remaining before he crossed the line 3.262s to the good.

“It’s just reward for the team’s hard work,” said Butcher. “They’ve given me such a fantastic car for the past few rounds, and it’s been a real pleasure to drive every single lap this weekend.

“I think I adjusted my start in anticipation of some wheelspin [on the dropped fluid], but overcooked it and ended up bogging down, but it was nice to make my way back into the lead.

“Tom’s a savvy driver, and his job today is to score points – I’m on a different mission, to make amends for what’s happened this season.”

Ingram, for his part, was convinced Butcher’s move came under yellow flags, which had flown for a first-lap tangle at Luffield that eliminated Gordon Shedden and the sister Toyota of Sam Smelt, but Butcher claimed to have checked twice to make sure.

Throughout the race Ingram resisted pressure from Dan Lloyd , who had a fantastic first lap to rise from fifth on the grid to third in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

But no obvious gap appeared for Lloyd who was equally concerned with fending off the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of Aiden Moffat, who had another good run with 27kg on board.

The places didn’t change, with Ingram heading Lloyd and Moffat across the line in close formation.

There was another three-way battle for fifth. Josh Cook in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R (on 48kg of ballast) had to defend from Colin Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport (57kg) and championship leader Ash Sutton’s LTR Infiniti (75kg).

Sutton had lost a place from eighth on the grid on lap one, but made his way past Stephen Jelley’s WSR BMW at Becketts on lap four, then ran wide into Luffield on lap eight to mount a lovely cutback move on Dan Rowbottom’s Team Dynamics Honda, which he completed at Copse Corner.

Sutton set fastest lap and homed in on Cook and Turkington in front, but there was no way past.

While Rowbottom finished eighth, Jelley had to keep a wary eye on Jason Plato’s PMR Vauxhall, which completed the top 10, and the third WSR BMW of Tom Oliphant.

Title contender Jake Hill had a nightmare race with 66kg of ballast on his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus.

From 22nd on the grid, he got into the lower reaches of the top 20 before losing out in a muscular battle with Jack Butel and then having a half-spin at Copse with three laps to go that cost him two places, putting him back to 21st at the finish.

The Cosworth hybrid-equipped, Speedworks-run Toyota of Andrew Jordan started as intended from the pitlane, and showed much better pace than in qualifying to set the third fastest lap.

Silverstone BTCC race one results:

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
21'21.142
2 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
21'24.404 3.262
3 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
21'24.808 3.666
4 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
21'25.405 4.263
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook
21'27.816 6.674
6 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
21'28.071 6.929
7 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
21'28.521 7.379
8 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
21'29.255 8.113
9 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
21'31.296 10.154
10 United Kingdom Jason Plato
21'31.706 10.564
11 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant
21'31.899 10.757
12 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
21'38.123 16.981
13 United Kingdom Chris Smiley
21'38.412 17.270
14 United Kingdom Senna Proctor
21'38.763 17.621
15 United Kingdom Carl Boardley
21'39.151 18.009
16 Sam Osborne
21'39.905 18.763
17 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
21'40.552 19.410
18 Jack Butel
21'41.028 19.886
19 United Kingdom Jack Goff
21'44.602 23.460
20 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
21'44.964 23.822
21 United Kingdom Jake Hill
21'46.046 24.904
22 Jade Edwards
21'46.381 25.239
23 Rick Parfitt Jr.
21'47.157 26.015
24 Nicolas Hamilton
21'49.241 28.099
25 United Kingdom Andrew Jordan
21'51.735 30.593
Andy Neate
4'42.439 20 Laps
United Kingdom Adam Morgan
1'20.643 21 Laps
United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
United Kingdom Sam Smelt
United Kingdom Jack Mitchell Jr.
View full results
shares
comments
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Previous article

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

1 h
2
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

3
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

4
Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

5
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Latest news
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram

1 h
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

22 h
Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft
Video Inside
BTCC

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

Sep 23, 2021
Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3

Sep 19, 2021
Croft BTCC: Hill cruises to commanding Race 2 win over Moffat
Video Inside
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Hill cruises to commanding Race 2 win over Moffat

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Half of all teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft 00:42
BTCC
Sep 24, 2021

BTCC: Half of all teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race 00:31
BTCC
Aug 16, 2021

BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month 00:48
BTCC
Aug 5, 2021

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener 01:03
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns Silverstone
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft Croft
Video Inside
BTCC

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

I-70 Speedway, Odessa results
Stock car Stock car

I-70 Speedway, Odessa results

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

F2 Sochi: Piastri strengthens title push with feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri strengthens title push with feature race win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher wins Race 1 after pass on Ingram

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.