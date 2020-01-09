Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Sainz extends lead with win

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Sainz extends lead with win
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 11:19 AM

Carlos Sainz became the first repeat winner of this year's Dakar Rally as he beat Nasser Al-Attiyah to extend his advantage overall to just under six minutes.

X-raid Mini Buggy driver Sainz came into the stage with a 3m03s lead over Toyota rival Al-Attiyah, and looked set to drop further time as he lost two-and-a-half-minutes in the opening 50km of Thursday's 353km Al Ula-Hail test.

But the two-time World Rally champion recovered to take a slender lead at the 250km and ended up pulling out 2m56s over Al-Attiyah over the remainder of the stage.

It means Sainz now has an enhanced advantage of 5m59s in the general classification as the legendary rally nears its halfway point.

Stephane Peterhansel lost some three minutes in his X-raid Buggy with a puncture, and ended up 6m11s adrift of his teammate at the end of the stage.

He now trails Sainz by 17m53s overall, but holds a comfortable third place ahead of Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota), who consolidated fourth by finishing in the same position on the stage.

Orlando Terranova holds fifth in the best of the X-raid Mini 4x4s, ahead of Matthieu Serradori's Century and Giniel de Villiers' factory Toyota.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso notched up the second top-10 finish of his Dakar career as he came home seventh, 12m23s behind fellow countryman Sainz.

The Toyota driver still trails by more than three hours overall following his costly accident on Monday's second stage, however.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 19h04m13s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 19h10m12s 5m59s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 19h22m06s 17m53s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 19h35m32s 31m39s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 19h36m18s 32m05s
6 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 19h48m57s 44m44s
7 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 19h50m39s 46m26s
8 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 20h09m07s 1h04m54s
9 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 20h40m17s 1h43m04s
10 335

France Jerome Pelichet

France Pascal Larroque

 Optimus 21h15m20s 2h11m08s
Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Jamie Klein

