DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends

Back in October, the German series announced a nine-round schedule with a 'TBA' venue on June 3-5.

However, this date has been scrapped from the latest draft calendar announced on Thursday following the end of championship promoter ITR's agreement with Assen.

The move leaves the 2022 schedule with eight rounds - four in Germany and four at other European venues.

Portimao is still set to host the opening round of the season on April 29-May 1, with Imola, Spa-Francorhamps and the Red Bull Ring the remaining non-German venues.

Assen joined the DTM schedule in 2019, replacing Zandvoort as the DTM's Dutch venue.

Event promoter Lee van Dam commented: “Assen is an event that is not being organised by the race track, but rather by us as an external promoter. Because of the increased costs for the event as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have tried to renegotiate our contract, but we haven’t found a solution that was acceptable to both sides and therefore we jointly agreed on how to proceed.

"We would like to thank everyone involved and the fans for their support and for three great years of DTM at Assen and we wish ITR all the best for the 2022 season.”

ITR’s managing director Benedikt Bohme added: “In extensive conversations, we have tried again and again to put the profitability into a proportion that would be acceptable for both parties. Eventually, we came to the joint decision to terminate the contract early.

"Here, I would like to thank Lee van Dam for the negotiations and for three very good events in Assen.”

Revised 2022 DTM calendar:

Venue Date Portimao 29 April - 1 May Lausitzring (banked Turn 1) 20-22 May Imola 17-19 June Norisring 1-3 July Nurburgring 26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps 9-11 September Red Bull Ring 23-25 September Hockenheim 7-9 October