Is the future of Lamborghini's flagship DTM team under threat?

SSR Performance may be fighting for the DTM title this year with Mirko Bortolotti, but the future of the factory-supported Lamborghini team hangs in the balance.

There are numerous rumours about the Munich-Freimann-based squad linking it with a potential withdrawal from the DTM.

Several key employers have already left for other teams for the 2025 season, further fueling speculation about what it will do next year.

SSR has invested a huge amount of resources since joining the DTM in 2022 and currently runs a two-car effort with Bortolotti and Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim.

But when enquired by Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, the squad did not want to commit to staying in the DTM.

“We cannot say for sure at the moment,” a spokesperson for SSR said. “We are checking all the necessary parameters to compete in the DTM again.”

However, SSR made it clear that if it did remain in the series, it would “100 per cent” be with Lamborghini and its factory driver Bortolotti.

Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Rival team Abt Sportsline is joining Lamborghini’s roster next year after ending a 25-year association with Audi, but SSR has completely ruled out a switch to another brand in the wake of that development.

If Bortolotti ends up moving to Abt, the team will not compete in the DTM next year.

Staff changes

SSR only partially denied rumours about numerous employees applying to other teams and several permanent staff members being told that they are no longer needed for 2025.

The outfit said: "That is not correct, we simply told our employees that there may be changes for 2025 and that one or the other will also have to look after a customer sport program.

"Those who are only interested in factory programs were therefore informed in July. We think it is fair to keep all doors open for people in good time."

While SSR’s claim may be true, a well-established team would also not want to lose its key employees and put itself at the risk of falling apart.

Other championships

It was also interesting to note that SSR announced plans to “expand” its motorsport activities for 2025 last month.

Team owner Stefan Schlund said: “We are looking for drivers who would like to compete with us in various series. We are currently looking at what options exist and what is most attractive for us and our customers.”

Expanding on those plans, team boss Mario Schuhbauer added: "The ADAC GT Masters is very interesting for us as part of the DTM platform.

"On the one hand, we were already able to win here in 2020, and on the other hand, the changed concept is very exciting for us and our customers. At the same time, however, we are of course also looking around at international motorsport. The aim is to offer our customers the best possible environment."

It’s clear that SSR Performance is looking for a customer racing programme with amateur or gentleman drivers. When asked for further information, SSR Performance confirmed that its expansion would be about "Am or Pro-Am missions".

There are some indications that SSR’s operations will be more commercial in the future, and even a departure from professional motorsport is not completely out of the question.

This may sound surprising at first, as up to now it has competed almost exclusively in the professional sector - even though it has organised some track days for customers on the side.

But it’s understood that the DTM was always supposed to be a three-year project for SSR, so it's no surprise that the team is looking at other venues.

SSR entered the category in 2022 with Porsche before switching to Lamborghini last year with factory support from the Italian supercar maker. Thus, its three-year programme would come to an end after 2024, provided no changes have been made in the interim.

A connection between SSR’s original plan and the recent changes at its squad cannot be ruled out.