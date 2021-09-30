Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM News

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

By:

Factory BMW driver Timo Glock says his current struggles in the DTM this year are “hard to take”, having endured a frustrating season so far in the Rowe Racing M6 GT3.

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

Ex-Formula 1 racer Glock was BMW’s highest-placed driver in a 2020 campaign dominated by German rival Audi, finishing fifth in the championship with a podium finish at the Lausitzring.

The 39-year-old had anticipated a tough start to the 2021 season due to his lack of experience in GT3 machinery, but his results have proven even to be below his own modest expectations.

Hampered by misfortune and an uncompetitive package, Glock didn’t score a point until the eighth race of the season at the Nurburgring and has added only two-top 10 finishes to his tally since then, leaving him on course for his worst-ever campaign in his nine-year stint in the DTM.

Asked to sum up his season so far, Glock said: “It's pretty hard to take. I knew it was going to be a difficult one, coming into DTM with the M6 GT3 car and in general GT3 cars.

“I didn't have the pace on some weekends. We as a team struggled on some weekends, so it was just not a great year so far. That's how it is sometimes.

“I had a couple of years like this already, back in 2019 when everything went against us and we didn't just have the luck. And the following year I was the best BMW driver. 

“Things can turn around year by year, or even race weekend by race weekend. So I hope Hockenheim, which is one of my favourites, will help me finish out the season in a positive way.”

Read Also:

Glock started the season with the Schaeffler/Paravan-developed Space Drive steer-by-wire system, but Rowe Racing had remove the technology from his car after persistent troubles.

Teammate Sheldon van der Linde has fared much better in a BMW M6 equipped with a conventional steering rack and even qualified the car on pole position at the Lausitzring.

Glock says he wouldn’t have done anything differently this year with the benefit of hindsight, but does admit he and Rowe Racing need to consistently extract the most from their car after languishing near the bottom of the field at Assen a fortnight ago.

“What I learned in 20 years of motorsport is to never look back and question [what you did], because you cannot change it anymore,” he said. “Decisions were done and you need to take that into account before. 

“The biggest lesson I learned is for sure that GT3 cars are quite different to drive than the old DTM. It takes a bit of time.

“There are races where I was strong in terms of just race pace, like Lausitzring where I was P5 in qualifying and had strong race pace, and at the Nurburgring I was strong in the second race in terms of pure pace and in the Spa 24 Hours race on a different tyre I was quick in that car.

"So there are occasions where I know how to drive it and I know what I have to do. But sometimes there are race weekends where you don't really understand why suddenly the pace is off.

"For example Assen, which is a track I really like and for some reason I just had balance problems with the car which we didn't have before, and these things you need to understand and learn from it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Previous article

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

14 min
2
Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

3
Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

2 h
4
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

5
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Latest news
Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season
DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

40m
Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

20 h
DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
Video Inside
DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

21 h
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Sep 26, 2021
Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return
LM24

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

Sep 22, 2021
Latest videos
DTM would be di Grassi's 00:57
DTM
2 h

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

DTM: Formula E Champion di Grassi to make debut with Abt 00:45
DTM
Sep 21, 2021

DTM: Formula E Champion di Grassi to make debut with Abt

DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021 00:42
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights 04:23
DTM
Sep 18, 2021

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Hockenheimring
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
Video Inside
DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Timo Glock More from
Timo Glock
Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM Monza
DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Rowe Racing More from
Rowe Racing
BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss
DTM

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss

Rowe Racing won't enter Porsche in DTM this year
DTM

Rowe Racing won't enter Porsche in DTM this year

Trending Today

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season
DTM DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.