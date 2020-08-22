Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
06 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
11 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring II / Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
By:

Rene Rast claimed his second victory of the 2020 DTM season in a wet/dry race at the Lausitzring after overhauling fellow Audi drivers Nico Muller and Robin Frijns. 

On a wet track, Muller pulled away cleanly from pole position in his Abt Audi, with teammate Robin Frijns following behind in second after getting the jump on Rast, who made a sluggish start from the front row of the grid.

Muller initially faced intense pressure from Frijns as they ran nose-to-tail in the opening laps, but the Swiss driver was able to eventually pull away from his teammate and establish a three-second lead out front.

The complexion of the change race changed roughly midway through the 55-minute encounter, as the sole round of mandatory pitstops began from lap 10 onwards.

Fabio Scherer was the first driver to head to the pitlane to dump his worn out wet tyres, and immediately found himself two seconds quicker on slicks than race leader Muller, prompting others to follow suit.

Among the frontrunners, Frijns and Rast were the first to stop on lap 13, with Muller staying out for another tour before diving into the pits.

This turned out to be the crucial moment of the race, as both Frijns and BMW man Philipp Eng - who had pitted even earlier on lap 12  - cleared Muller while the Abt driver built heat into his tyres after his stop.

Muller subsequently lost further positions to both Marco Wittmann and Rast, dropping down to fifth place.

However, as the laps wore on, the race started coming back towards Rast and Muller, both clearing the BMWs of Eng and Wittmann to move back into the podium positions.

Rast, who was running ahead of Muller, then started chasing Frijns for the lead, closing right on his tail by lap 27.

The reigning champion initially tried to pass Frijns on the outside of Turn 1, but then moved across to gain the inside line into Turn 2, which proved crucial in him taking the lead of the race.

Muller followed Rast through two laps later, but was unable to close the two-second gap to his title rival and settled for second, as Frijns dropped five seconds behind the leader but hung onto the final spot on the podium.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock staged an amazing recovery drive after beaching his car in qualifying, finishing as the top BMW in fourth.

Glock had originally qualified dead last for the race, but gained two positions after WRT Audi duo Ferdinand Habsburg and Harrison Newey were penalised for speeding under a red flag.

The German driver was up to 10th by the fourth lap already and then took advantage of an early stop to record his best result since last year’s Hockenheim finale.

Wittmann dropped to fifth in the sister BMW after struggling for pace late on, but still finished six seconds clear of the factory Audi of Mike Rockenfeller, to whom he had lost a place to prior to the pitstops.

Loic Duval made a great start to move up to sixth early on but was unable to capitalise on that and ended up sixth, ahead of the BMWs of Eng and Sheldon van der Linde.

Completing the top 10 was Audi’s Jamie Green, who beat Habsburg for the final points-paying position by a second.

Robert Kubica was promoted to 12th on the grid after penalties for Habsburg and Newey, but made a slow start off the line and dropped to 16th in his ART-run BMW.

Lausitzring DTM: Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1.969
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 4.922
4 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 7.590
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 13.282
6 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 19.371
7 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 20.273
8 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 21.829
9 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 22.665
10 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 25.389
11 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 26.431
12 22 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 29.221
13 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 29.610
14 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 43.323
15 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 51.275
16 8 Poland Robert Kubica
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'09.158
View full results
Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring II
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
DTM DTM / Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

Trending

1
MotoGP

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

3h
2
MotoGP

Ducati to keep Bagnaia and Zarco, teams undecided

40m
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

4
MotoGP

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

5
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season
DTM

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
DTM

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score
DTM

Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.