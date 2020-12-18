Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021

shares
comments
Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021
By:

The Jenson Team Rocket RJN team, part-owned by 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, is planning to join the 2021 DTM field ahead of its switch to a GT3 formula.

The team will join the revamped DTM series with a McLaren 720S GT3 to expand its McLaren customer racing activities.

Run by Bob Neville and part-owned by Button and friend Chris Buncombe, the Team Rocket RJN squad spent 2020 running McLaren machinery in the British GT championship - in which Button made a one-off appearance in the Silverstone season finale.

In a release, Button said that it was "exciting" to see the DTM open up entries to GT3-class machinery in the wake of the collapse of the Class One ruleset in Europe, and that the team was working to ensure that a DTM programme was achievable.

"I've always loved DTM and it's exciting to see the series evolve into this new chapter with GT3," said Button. "I've known Gerhard [Berger, ITR chairman] for a long time and I'm sure he will ensure they put on a great show!

"We are all working behind the scenes to make this DTM plan come together and I'm pleased to be able to expand our plans with McLaren."

Buncombe added that the goal of Jenson Team Rocket RJN was to increase its motorsports activities over time, and feels that the DTM opportunity for the team would be a "great fit" for its agenda.

"When we set out on this journey as a team, it has always been our ambition to evolve and grow, competing in a number of different championships while working closely with a manufacturer," said Buncombe.

"When this DTM opportunity was presented to us it felt like a great fit and I look forward to seeing how everything develops with the plans around this project."

The number of cars to be entered by Team Rocket RJN is currently unknown, with drivers to be announced at a later date.

It will not be the only team to run with the McLaren 720S GT3 cars, as British GT regulars 2 Seas Motorsport has also joined the DTM field for 2020 with a brace of McLarens.

Button has previously mentioned his desire for the racing team bearing his name to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours in future, and also aims to ensure the team is able to race in the GT World Challenge Europe series in 2021.

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours

Previous article

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Teams Jenson Team Rocket RJN
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending Today

How MotoGP's wildest season unearthed a new superstar Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How MotoGP's wildest season unearthed a new superstar

How McLaren turned shop floor mutiny into credible recovery Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren turned shop floor mutiny into credible recovery

Jonathan Cochet victorieux ? Macao
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Jonathan Cochet victorieux ? Macao

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat

Latest news

Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours

Abt team to remain in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Abt team to remain in DTM under GT3 rules

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Special feature

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports

Trending

1
MotoGP

How MotoGP's wildest season unearthed a new superstar

2h
2
Formula 1

How McLaren turned shop floor mutiny into credible recovery

18h
3
Formula 1

Jonathan Cochet victorieux ? Macao

4
Formula 1

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat

Latest news

Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021
DTM

Jenson Team Rocket RJN to join DTM in 2021

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours
DTM

Audi teams lay off staff but dismiss DTM exit rumours

Abt team to remain in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM

Abt team to remain in DTM under GT3 rules

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports
DTM

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports

McLaren squad 2 Seas Motorsport joins DTM for 2021
DTM

McLaren squad 2 Seas Motorsport joins DTM for 2021

Latest videos

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.