Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal Next / Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
European Le Mans News

Prema announces full driver line-up for 2022 ELMS season

Prema has announced its full driver line-up for the 2022 European Le Mans Series ahead of next month's season opener at Paul Ricard.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Prema announces full driver line-up for 2022 ELMS season

The Italian single-seater powerhouse team announced last month it would be adding a one-car ELMS LMP2 programme to its single-car entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship, naming Juan Manuel Correa as its first driver.

Now Prema has revealed that Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg will share driving duties with Correa for the six-round series aboard its Oreca 07, beginning with the season opener at Paul Ricard on April 17.

Deletraz, who was part of WRT's title-winning ELMS line-up last year, is also contesting the WEC for Prema alongside Robert Kubica and Lorenzo Colombo.

“I am delighted to race in the ELMS alongside FIA WEC with Prema," said the Swiss driver. "My 2022 programme will be quite busy with IMSA, WEC, and ELMS, so doing two of them with the same team allows for better preparation and, in general, to understand where we are better in every aspect, especially ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I am very happy to have Ferdinand and JM [Correa] as teammates. It is a very young and strong line-up, in a new team. I look forward to what we can achieve as we have a common goal of doing well and winning as much as we can. I really thank the team for this opportunity.”

Habsburg is also contesting a dual programme in the WEC and ELMS, having joined the Realteam by WRT squad in the former series.

"I have always had a good relationship with this team, especially in my Formula 3 days, and I am super happy to be racing with them now," said the Austrian driver.

"I really believe that we are strong, and can do a mega job in this ELMS campaign!"

Prema kicked off its WEC campaign earlier this month at Sebring, with Deletraz, Kubica and Colombo coming home with a fourth-place finish in the LMP2 class.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, Dutch racer Bent Viscaal has been named as part of Algarve Pro Racing's ELMS line-up for 2022.

Viscaal, who raced in Formula 2 last year for Trident, joins Sophia Floersch and one other yet-to-be-named driver in the team's #19 Oreca entry.

"Switching to Le Mans Prototypes will be a big change for me," said Viscaal. "I’m super excited about the challenge and I’m confident we will be a strong and competitive driver line-up, capable of hitting the ground running in Le Castellet."

shares
comments
Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal
Previous article

Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal
Next article

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Impul Nissan pair deflated after second-to-seventh slump Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Impul Nissan pair deflated after second-to-seventh slump

Honda SUPER GT podium at Okayama exceeded expectations Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Honda SUPER GT podium at Okayama exceeded expectations

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
FIA F3 FIA F3

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

Prema announces full driver line-up for 2022 ELMS season
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Prema announces full driver line-up for 2022 ELMS season

Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal
Le Mans Le Mans

Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.