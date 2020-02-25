Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

shares
comments
Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 6:39 AM

This year’s Bathurst 6 Hour field is expected to reach the 72-car limit following a massive influx of entries for the Easter event.

New promoter Australian Racing Group (ARG) has already accepted 68 entries for the race, with more cars expected to be added before entries close this Friday.

This means that the 2020 event will feature the largest field for any event at Mount Panorama, the previous record of 64 entries set by Bathurst 6 Hour itself during the 2017 edition of the race.

The 68 cars accepted so far for this year’s event comprises 14 different manufactures and 30 different car models.

Included in the list is the new Ford Mustang, which will be making its Mount Panorama Production Car debut this year. 

Ryan McLeod Racing Cars has developed the Mustang for the six-hour event and a total of four models are expected to line up on the grid in April.

Once again, a large fleet of BMW M3/M4 cars is expected to join the grid following the German manufacturer’s unbeaten run at the 6-hour event since its inception in 2016.

Last year’s winning team Beric Lynton will expand to a two-car BMW line-up this year, while Sherrin Racing will also field cars from the Bavarian brand.

Several notable drivers are expected to take part in the fifth edition of the event, with multiple Bathurst 1000 winner John Bowe and Erebus Supercars ace Anton de Pasquale two of the biggest names to be confirmed.

The 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 10-12, with TCR Australia and Australian GT among several series joining the support bill.

Related video

Next article
Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing

Previous article

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Rachit Thukral

Endurance Next session

BOAC 500

BOAC 500

30 Jul - 25 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Electrification complicating Honda's Red Bull contract talks

2
Supercars

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash

3
TCR Australia

Moffat's Renault TCR challenger unveiled

39m
4
Other open wheel

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season

5
World Superbike

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash 01:41
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Come Ledogar crash

Latest news

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit
Endu

Bathurst 6 Hour nearing 72-car limit

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing
Endu

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success
Endu

Grove Racing eyeing full IGTC season after Bathurst success

Shahin suffered ‘crushed vertebrae’ in Bathurst crash
Endu

Shahin suffered ‘crushed vertebrae’ in Bathurst crash

No concerns over dwindling Bathurst class interest
Endu

No concerns over dwindling Bathurst class interest

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.