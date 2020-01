Every driver racing at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

The grid has settled at 39 cars for this year's Bathurst race, 33 of which will compete across the three different GT3 classes.

It was originally meant to be a 34-car GT3 field, only for logistical problems to force BMW squad Walkenhorst Motorsport to scale back to a single M6.

The star-studded entry list includes nine former Bathurst 12 Hour winners, with at least one from every year of the GT3 era except for 2013.

There are also five Supercars champions and a combined 19 Bathurst 1000 wins, while the list of overseas prowess includes two Le Mans winners, nine Nürburgring 24 winners and eight Spa 24 winners.