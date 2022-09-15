Ford wants Mustang GT3 to race at Bathurst

The Blue Oval announced earlier this year that it will expand its customer GT programme to include a GT3 and GT4 version of the brand new S650 Mustang.

The programme will mark a first foray into modern global GT3 racing for Ford.

As part of the initial announcement it was confirmed that Multimatic Motorsports will run a factory-backed, two-car IMSA programme.

However the wider Mustang GT3 programme won't be limited to the US with Ford hoping to see the Mustang competing in major GT races around the world.

With the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge traditionally the Bathurst 12 Hour, it's likely the Mustang will at some point have the opportunity to add to its rich history at Mount Panorama, which includes winning the 2019 Bathurst 1000 in the hands of Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook said the brand would welcome a customer programme taking the Mustang GT3 to the Bathurst 12 Hour once the car is on the market.

"We don't have any firm plans that we're ready to announce, but what I will say is that that is part of the fantastic opportunity with global sportscar racing and the way there's been GT convergence," said Rushbrook.

"Now, we can design, build and sell a Mustang GT4 and a Mustang GT3 to race all around the world. We want to race in significant series. And when I say we, I mean the Mustang GT3, because as a customer racing programme it's the customers that take it racing.

"But we want our Mustang GT3 to be racing in all those series and on all those tracks. And Bathurst is for sure on that list that we want the Mustang GT3 to not only race at, but to win at."

The Bathurst 12 Hour will reclaim its place as the IGTC opener next season after the last two editions were affected by the pandemic.

The 2021 event was cancelled altogether due to borders closures and lockdowns, before the 2022 event was run in May instead of February and focussed mostly on local GT crews.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.