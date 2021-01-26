Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up

shares
comments
Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up
By:

American road car manufacturer GMC has signed a deal to partner the Chip Ganassi Racing team for its entry into the maiden season of Extreme E. 

GMC, which exclusively sells SUVs and trucks, is part of the wider General Motors automotive corporation, and is the second car maker to tie up with an XE team. 

Its multi-year deal to sponsor CGR follows the Abt team’s deal with Volkswagen Group sub-brand Cupra. It paves the way for both teams to modify the bodywork of their standardised ODYSSEY 21 XE machines to resemble the manufacturers’ road cars.  

This comes as GMC will revive the Hummer name with the introduction of an all-electric 1000bhp model to launch in 2022.

The General Motors US vice president of performance and motorsports, Jim Campbell, said: “I can’t think of a better fit than showcasing the look of GMC’s Hummer EV in Extreme E with Chip Ganassi Racing. 

“Both GMC HUMMER EV and the Extreme E series are designed to be revolutionary – to challenge perceptions of electric vehicles and to showcase their true capability.” 

GMC has confirmed the CGR car, shared by off-road racers Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price, will take styling cues from the Hummer for its grille and graphics, most notably.  

Team owner Chip Ganassi added: “It’s truly an honor to represent GMC, especially during such an exciting time in auto racing. The new GMC Hummer EV is going to be a game changer in terms of how the world views off-road EV capability, and we couldn’t be more proud to represent GMC in such an innovative new series.” 

Aside from the high-performance Cyclone and Typhoon models of the early 1990s, GMC has had very limited exposure in motorsport. 

However, its inline six-cylinder engine was used to power Chuck Tatum’s 1952 sportscar for competition in the Sports Car Club of America Racing series. 

The wider General Motors corporation is better represented, though, with active presence in NASCAR, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Australian Supercars via Cadillac, Chevrolet, Corvette and Holden brands. Cadillac's entry in the top DPi class of IMSA is also run by Chip Ganassi.

Extreme E founder and chief executive officer Alejandro Agag added: “We feel very proud to welcome GMC and its iconic GMC Hummer EV to the Extreme E family, as it joins forces with our Chip Ganassi Racing team. 

“Not only will Extreme E be a thrilling motorsport, it will also showcase the performance and benefits of electric vehicles.” 

Earlier this week, XE announced that 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button would race in the inaugural 2021 campaign for his own JBXE team.

Related video

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

Previous article

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Super GT eyes Asian expansion as DTM tie-up flounders
Super GT Super GT / Interview

Super GT eyes Asian expansion as DTM tie-up flounders

Gateway: Kevin Brown preview
NHRA NHRA / News

Gateway: Kevin Brown preview

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

Latest news

Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

Sarrazin signed to partner Chadwick at Veloce XE team
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Sarrazin signed to partner Chadwick at Veloce XE team

Extreme E delays start of inaugural season
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E delays start of inaugural season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

4h
2
NHRA

Gateway: Kevin Brown preview

3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Latest news

Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up

Chip Ganassi's XE car to carry Hummer styling after GMC tie-up

Extreme E
35m
Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

Extreme E
Jan 25, 2021
Sarrazin signed to partner Chadwick at Veloce XE team

Sarrazin signed to partner Chadwick at Veloce XE team

Extreme E
Jan 21, 2021
Extreme E delays start of inaugural season

Extreme E delays start of inaugural season

Extreme E
Jan 13, 2021
Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland

Extreme E
Jan 12, 2021

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.