Bottas set a 1m02.939s on his first run in the top-10 qualifying shootout at the Red Bull Ring – a new lap record and 0.122s quicker than Hamilton. Bottas went off on the exit of Turn 4 and spun on his second run, causing a yellow flag that hampered Hamilton, who was just 0.012s slower.

Max Verstappen will start third, half a second slower than the Mercedes duo, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alex Albon (Red Bull), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault).

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen completed his first run on the medium tyre, and then bailed out on his final run on the soft when he knew he was safely through to Q3 – so he’ll be the only car in the top 10 to start on the medium on Sunday. Bottas topped the session, ahead of Hamilton and Albon.

Albon’s last-gasp lap knocked out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who suffered a very scruffy qualifying – along with the AlphaTauris of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi set the first qualifying lap of the 2020 season. Verstappen was fastest on 1m04.024s, ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.

Knocked out in this session were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), George Russell, Giovinazzi (who went off through the gravel on his final lap at Turn 4), an angry Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results