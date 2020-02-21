Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Red Bull Racing RB16 engine 1 / 27 Photo by: Franco Nugnes The removal of the screens for testing allows us to get images and insight of the cars in a way that’s not been possible before. In this image we get a great view of the cooling radiators and ancillary packaging above the Honda power unit of the Red Bull RB16. A decision driven by their desire to reduce the size of the sidepods for maximum aerodynamic gain.

AlphaTauri AT01 engine 2 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As a comparison, we get to see under the bodywork of the Alpha Tauri AT01, which as you’ll note is synergistically aligned with its sister team based on the fact that they both use the same power unit.

Racing Point RP20 engine 3 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Covers off: A great view under the skin of the Racing Point RP20, as we get to see the position of the side-impact spar, the radiator position and some of the power unit’s makeup, including the contortions that the exhaust must go through.

Haas F1 Team VF-20 4 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images This side-on shot of the Haas VF20 gives us good view of the sidepods and bargeboard region.

AlphaTauri AT01 5 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The rear-end on the Alpha Tauri AT10, note the use of the spoon-shaped rear wing and also the view we’re afforded of the diffuser.

Mercedes F1 W11 6 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The Mercedes W11 as it scampers out of the pitlane with a large kiel probe array attached at the rear end. This is used to create an aerodynamic map, or profile, of the airflow as it exits at the rear of the car, with special consideration given to the diffuser and tyre wake, as noted by the angle of the kiel probes.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake 7 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A shot of the W11’s front brake assembly without the drum casing in place afford us a fascinating view and insight into how the team are transmitting airflow from the main inlet, through the assembly and out of the wheel rim, in order that it can garner the aerodynamic benefits that it offers. Note the twisted silver pipework, a feature refined over last year’s design to account for the larger holes present in the axle.

Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake 8 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another shot of the Mercedes front brake assembly, noting the holes present in the axle.

Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension 9 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W11’s chassis tapers in at the front in order to accommodate the narrower nose assembly ahead, while a carbon shroud is placed on the front-end of the bulkhead to dissuade prying eyes.

Haas F1 Team VF20 front end 10 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Haas VF20 with small yellow guide dots on the front wing endplate are viewed by a high-speed camera mounted on the nosecone, as the team look at the amount of flex that the wing is undergoing throughout a lap.

Racing Point RP20 front suspension 11 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A closeup of some of the inboard suspension setup being used on the Racing Point RP20 and while the chassis has drawn attention due to its close resemblance to last year’s Mercedes, we can see that it is still very much using its own componentry here.

McLaren MCL35 front 12 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new front wing arrived at the last day of testing for McLaren, with changes made to the shape of the flaps, the under-wing strakes, the role of the adjuster, the endplate and the outer footplate.

McLaren MCL35 front 13 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This view of the McLaren MCL35 shows how the team has altered the design of the chassis, narrowing and reducing the height of it as much as possible, while a keel-like chin spoiler has also been added to improve flow characteristics.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 14 / 27 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images A look at the rear end of the Renault RS20 which is running a high degree of rake.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 15 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Alfa Romeo’s C39 covered in flo-viz paint around the front brake duct which has been transmitted downstream.

Racing Point RP20 17 / 27 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images In this top-down overview of the Racing Point RP20 note how tight the rear end has been pulled into the centreline of the car.

McLaren MCL35 18 / 27 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images In this top-down overview of the MCL35 we can see that McLaren has flo-viz, in different colours, on the right-hand bargeboard and left-hand rear brake duct.

Nose of the Haas F1 Team VF-20 19 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The fins present in the Haas VF20’s nose are not only used to control flow through the inlets but also help them to confirm with the single-section regulations.

Steering wheel of the Ferrari SF1000 20 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Here we get a great shot of the back of the Ferrari SF1000’s steering wheel, showing us the paddle layout.

Front wing of the Ferrari SF1000 21 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A closeup of the outboard section of the SF1000’s front wing, note how the leading edge of each flap element has been brought forward a little near the under wing strakes, creating a wavy flap design.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 22 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing sprayed with flo-viz paint in order to establish whether it’s getting the same results as it anticipated in simulations.

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000 23 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A mechanic changes the front wing angle on the Ferrari SF1000.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 crashes and causes a red flag 24 / 27 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images This image of the Haas VF20 with the tyre off the rim shows that its wheels have hollow spokes, much like we’ve seen from others over the past few years.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 25 / 27 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35 with a 'lean-on', note the movement in the left-rear tyre as the car is loaded laterally.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 26 / 27 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Another lateral load picture, this time from AlphaTauri.