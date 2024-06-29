F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship
Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Austrian Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'04.314
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.718
|0.404
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'04.840
|0.526
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'04.851
|0.537
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'04.903
|0.589
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.044
|0.730
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.048
|0.734
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.202
|0.888
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.385
|1.071
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.883
|1.569
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.289
|0.975
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.347
|1.033
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.359
|1.045
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.412
|1.098
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.639
|1.325
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'05.736
|1.422
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.819
|1.505
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'05.847
|1.533
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'05.856
|1.542
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'06.061
|1.747
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q1?
Russell set the benchmark with a lap time of 1m05.614s, which was quickly beaten by Verstappen’s 1m05.336s and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who set the P1 benchmark at 1m05.263s on fresh soft tyres.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri jumped up to second, 0.048s behind Sainz and 0.025s ahead of Verstappen.
Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Austrian GP Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Piastri
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.263
|6
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.311
|0.048
|6
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.336
|0.073
|6
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.450
|0.187
|9
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.508
|0.245
|9
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.509
|0.246
|8
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'05.541
|0.278
|6
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.563
|0.300
|9
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.569
|0.306
|9
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.574
|0.311
|9
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.585
|0.322
|6
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.587
|0.324
|9
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.596
|0.333
|9
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.598
|0.335
|9
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.656
|0.393
|9
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'05.736
|0.473
|9
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.819
|0.556
|9
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'05.847
|0.584
|9
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'05.856
|0.593
|9
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'06.061
|0.798
|9
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen set the pace at 1m04.469s, setting two laps good enough for P1. He ended up over half a second clear of the rest, led by Sainz and Russell who set the same time of 1m05.016s.
Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).
Austrian GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'04.469
|6
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.016
|0.547
|6
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.016
|0.547
|6
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'05.053
|0.584
|6
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.070
|0.601
|5
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.103
|0.634
|5
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.104
|0.635
|8
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.144
|0.675
|6
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.262
|0.793
|6
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.274
|0.805
|9
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.289
|0.820
|6
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.347
|0.878
|6
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.359
|0.890
|9
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'05.412
|0.943
|6
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'05.639
|1.170
|6
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q3?
Q3 was delayed as marshals swept the track at Turn 6.
On the first runs, Verstappen set provisional pole with 1m04.426s, with Norris 0.361s in arrears but well clear of the others.
On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m04.314s to take his fourth pole position for the Austrian GP in a row.
Norris retained second from Piastri’s challenge but was 0.404s off pole. Piastri lost his third-fastest lap due to exceeding track limits.
That means Russell will start third ahead of Sainz and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who is under investigation by stewards for knocking over his rear jack as he left the garage.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went off at Turn 9, bouncing across the grass and damaging his floor, and could only manage sixth. Piastri slumped to seventh due to his penalty, which looked marginal.
Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) round out the top 10.
Austrian GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'04.314
|6
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'04.718
|0.404
|6
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'04.840
|0.526
|6
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'04.851
|0.537
|6
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'04.903
|0.589
|6
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'05.044
|0.730
|6
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'05.048
|0.734
|6
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'05.202
|0.888
|6
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'05.385
|1.071
|6
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'05.883
|1.569
|6
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria
Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Latest news
WRC Poland: Rovanpera seals stunning win after last-minute call up
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia dominates for Assen double ahead of Martin
F1 live: Follow the Austrian GP as it happens
F1 drivers back Austria GP track limits experiment
Prime
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments