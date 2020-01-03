Alfa Romeo must do better in "chaotic" races - Vasseur

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
327 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo must do better in "chaotic" races - Vasseur

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo must do better in "chaotic" races - Vasseur
By:
Jan 3, 2020, 3:52 PM

Alfa Romeo must maximise "chaotic" Formula 1 races better after missing opportunities that would have given it a "completely different" championship last year, says team boss Frederic Vasseur.

The Alfa team started 2019 brightly with new signing Kimi Raikkonen scoring points in the first four races and had eight top-10 finishes in 12 grands prix by the summer break.

However, in Azerbaijan, Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were eighth and ninth fastest but neither was able to take those positions on the starting grid, and the team left Baku with just a single point as Raikkonen charged from a pitlane start to 10th.

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi then lost their seventh and eight-place results in the rain-hit German Grand Prix because of penalties for technical infringements.

Had Alfa simply converted its grid positions in Baku and kept its Hockenheim scores, it would have gone into the summer break in fifth place in the championship with at least 16 more points.

Read Also:

Instead, it had already slipped back from the fight for fourth in the constructors' championship and eventually slumped to eighth by the end of the season.

"The season could have been completely different, but it's true for all 10 teams," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

"We missed two big opportunities, one in Baku when Antonio had to start from the back and Kimi from the pitlane. In Hockenheim we were penalised. It would have been a completely different championship.

"I think we had during the season three chaotic races: Baku, Hockenheim and Brazil. It makes no sense to lead the group if 100% of the cars finish the race because you score the points for seventh and eighth, or seventh and 10th.

"If you are the top of the group, and then you have crashes, then you can score 20 points."

Alfa failed to 'win' the midfield battle at any race this season, which meant even on its strongest weekends it tended to pick up fewer points than its rivals did on their peaks.

This changed at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Raikkonen and Giovinazzi finished a mad race in fourth and fifth.

That gave it the second-biggest haul of any midfield team for a single race all season, and stopped it from scoring fewer points than in 2018.

"What is important for me is that we close the gap compared to the leader drastically compared to last year," said Vasseur.

"We were 2.6% off the fastest team on average [in 2018], now we are 1.8 or 1.9%. It's a good step forward and we have to do the same [in 2020]. We have to keep the same motivation and so on.

"Sometimes the results you are getting on track is not reflecting the performance or the pace. On a performance basis I think we did a good job."

Next article
Bottas aims to make Mercedes renewal a "no-brainer"

Previous article

Bottas aims to make Mercedes renewal a "no-brainer"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts

2
MotoGP

Rossi open to Petronas Yamaha move in 2021

3h
3
IMSA

Magnus reveals 2020 livery, adds Mapelli for Daytona

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Alfa Romeo must do better in "chaotic" races - Vasseur
F1

Alfa Romeo must do better in "chaotic" races - Vasseur

Bottas aims to make Mercedes renewal a "no-brainer"
F1

Bottas aims to make Mercedes renewal a "no-brainer"

Honda: Verstappen relationship 'like a young Senna'
F1

Honda: Verstappen relationship 'like a young Senna'

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season
F1

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari
F1

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.