All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso revealed he nearly aborted the lap that put him third on Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix grid after losing time in Turn 1.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso impressed in Shanghai by beating the McLaren and Ferrari cars to third in Q3, the best-of-the-rest spot behind the dominant Red Bulls of polesitter Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

But Alonso admitted that he considered aborting the final lap that pushed him up the grid after slipping up through the complex starting sequence of the Shanghai circuit, which made him lose a couple of tenths.

"In sector one I had a moment in Turn 1 and 2 and I nearly lost the car," Alonso said. "And then I said: 'Okay, I keep going or I abort the lap? Because I lost like two tenths in two corners. But we didn't give up, we kept pushing all through the lap and set a good lap time."

The Spaniard said his Aston Martin squad had used the re-opening of parc ferme, a new addition to the revised sprint weekend format, to make further car tweaks that he hopes will pay off in Sunday's grand prix.

But he conceded the ever-changing track conditions made some of those set-up changes a coin toss for the team.

"I think the car did improve since this morning, we made a few set-up changes. Let's see tomorrow if we can translate that into good points," he explained.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"You cannot change the car completely because you are into the rhythm of the weekend, but you can still make some small setup changes. Some of them are just for balance problems, but some of them are just guesses that you do into tomorrow's race and you flip the coin.

"Until tomorrow afternoon we will not know the answer, but I'm extremely happy, proud of the team. We are not giving up. We are not in the position we want yet but we keep pushing."

Alonso was also in contention for a top-three result in Saturday morning's sprint but retired after sustaining a puncture while fighting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The incident landed him a 10-second post-race penalty, despite the two-time world champion already having exited the race.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
Next article Hamilton blames wind for Q1 error in “knife-edge” Mercedes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"

Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"
Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"

Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying

Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso: Aston Martin F1 should not apologise for being “too fast” in qualifying
Alonso handed penalty for Sainz clash in China F1 sprint

Alonso handed penalty for Sainz clash in China F1 sprint

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso handed penalty for Sainz clash in China F1 sprint
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Latest news

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

Prime

Discover prime content
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia