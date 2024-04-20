F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Max Verstappen 6-0 (5-0 without sprints) Sergio PErez 1 Bahrain 5 (+0.358s in Q3) 1 Saudi Arabia 3 (+0.335s in Q3) 1 Australia 3 (+0.359s in Q3) 1 Japan 2 (+0.066s in Q3) 4 China (sprint) 6 (+0.347s in Q3 - rain) 1 China 2 (+0.322s in Q3)

Lewis Hamilton 2-4 (1-4 without sprints) George Russell 9 (+0.225s in Q3) Bahrain 3 8 (+0.144s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 7 11 (+0.059s in Q2) Australia 7 7 Japan 9 (+0.242s in Q3) 2 China (sprint) 11 (+0.058s in Q2) 18 (+0.489s in Q1) China 8

Charles Leclerc 2-3 (2-2 without sprints) Carlos Sainz 2 Bahrain 4 (+0.100s in Q3) 5 (+0.250s in Q3) Australia 2 8 (+0.104s in Q3) Japan 4 7 (+0.352s in Q3 - rain) China (sprint) 5 6 China 7 (+0.008s in Q3)

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman 2 Saudi Arabia 11 (+0.530s in Q2)

Lando Norris 5-1 (4-1 without sprints) Oscar Piastri 7 Bahrain 8 (+0.069s in Q3) 6 (+0.043s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 5 4 Australia 6 (+0.257s in Q3) 3 Japan 6 (+0.271s in Q3) 1 China (sprint) 8

(+3.050s in Q3 - rain) 4 China 5 (+0.108s in Q3)

Fernando Alonso 5-1 (4-1 without sprints) Lance Stroll 6 Bahrain 12 (+0.399s in Q2) 4 Saudi Arabia 10 (+0.726s in Q3) 10 (+0.480s in Q3) Australia 9 5 Japan 16 (+0.770s in Q1) 3 China (sprint) 15 (+0.558s in Q2) 3 China 11 (+0.186s in Q2)

Pierre Gasly 1-5 (0-5 without sprints) Esteban Ocon 20 (+0.155s in Q1) Bahrain 19 18 (+0.004s in Q1) Saudi Arabia 17 17 (+0.365s in Q1) Australia 15 17 (+0.308s in Q1) Japan 15 16 China (sprint) 17 (+0.088s in Q1) 15 (+0.240s in Q2) China 13

Alexander Albon 5-0 (4-0 without sprints) Logan Sargeant 13 Bahrain 18 (+0.373s in Q1) 12 Saudi Arabia 19 (+0.419s in Q1) 12 Australia DNS 14 Japan 19 (+0.176s in Q1) 18 China (sprint) 20 (+0.111s in Q1) 14 China 20 (+0.974s in Q1 - spin)

Yuki Tsunoda 4-2 (4-1 without sprints) Daniel Ricciardo 11 Bahrain 14 (+0.149s in Q2) 9 Saudi Arabia 14 (+0.461s in Q2) 8 Australia 18 (+1.297s in Q1) 10 Japan 11 (+0.055s in Q2) 19 (+0.571s in Q1) China (sprint) 14 19 (+0.303s in Q1) China 12

Valtteri Bottas 6-0 (5-0 without sprints) Zhou Guanyu 16 Bahrain 17 (+0.001s in Q1) 16 Saudi Arabia - (no lap time – crash in FP3) 13 Australia 20 (+0.848s in Q1) 13 Japan 20 (+0.541s in Q1) 9 China (sprint) 10 (+2.493s in Q3 - rain) 10 China 16 (+0.336s in Q1)