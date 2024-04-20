F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.
After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.
This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.
When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.
Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|
6-0
(5-0 without sprints)
|Sergio PErez
|1
|Bahrain
|
5
(+0.358s in Q3)
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|
3
(+0.335s in Q3)
|1
|Australia
|
3
(+0.359s in Q3)
|1
|Japan
|
2
(+0.066s in Q3)
|4
|China (sprint)
|
6
(+0.347s in Q3 - rain)
|1
|China
|
2
(+0.322s in Q3)
Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|
2-4
(1-4 without sprints)
|George Russell
|
9
(+0.225s in Q3)
|Bahrain
|3
|
8
(+0.144s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|
11
(+0.059s in Q2)
|Australia
|7
|
7
|Japan
|
9
(+0.242s in Q3)
|
2
|China (sprint)
|
11
(+0.058s in Q2)
|
18
(+0.489s in Q1)
|China
|
8
Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|
2-3
(2-2 without sprints)
|Carlos Sainz
|2
|Bahrain
|
4
(+0.100s in Q3)
|
5
(+0.250s in Q3)
|Australia
|
2
|
8
(+0.104s in Q3)
|Japan
|
4
|
7
(+0.352s in Q3 - rain)
|China (sprint)
|
5
|
6
|China
|
7
(+0.008s in Q3)
|Charles Leclerc
|1-0
|Oliver Bearman
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|
11
(+0.530s in Q2)
McLaren
|Lando Norris
|
5-1
(4-1 without sprints)
|Oscar Piastri
|7
|Bahrain
|
8
(+0.069s in Q3)
|
6
(+0.043s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|
5
|
4
|Australia
|
6
(+0.257s in Q3)
|
3
|Japan
|
6
(+0.271s in Q3)
|
1
|China (sprint)
|
8
|
4
|China
|
5
(+0.108s in Q3)
Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|
5-1
(4-1 without sprints)
|Lance Stroll
|6
|Bahrain
|
12
(+0.399s in Q2)
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|
10
(+0.726s in Q3)
|
10
(+0.480s in Q3)
|Australia
|
9
|
5
|Japan
|
16
(+0.770s in Q1)
|
3
|China (sprint)
|
15
(+0.558s in Q2)
|
3
|China
|
11
(+0.186s in Q2)
Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|
1-5
(0-5 without sprints)
|Esteban Ocon
|
20
(+0.155s in Q1)
|Bahrain
|19
|
18
(+0.004s in Q1)
|Saudi Arabia
|17
|
17
(+0.365s in Q1)
|Australia
|15
|
17
(+0.308s in Q1)
|Japan
|15
|
16
|China (sprint)
|
17
(+0.088s in Q1)
|
15
(+0.240s in Q2)
|China
|
13
Williams
|Alexander Albon
|
5-0
(4-0 without sprints)
|Logan Sargeant
|13
|Bahrain
|
18
(+0.373s in Q1)
|12
|Saudi Arabia
|
19
(+0.419s in Q1)
|12
|Australia
|
DNS
|14
|Japan
|
19
(+0.176s in Q1)
|18
|China (sprint)
|
20
(+0.111s in Q1)
|14
|China
|
20
(+0.974s in Q1 - spin)
RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|
4-2
(4-1 without sprints)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|11
|Bahrain
|
14
(+0.149s in Q2)
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|
14
(+0.461s in Q2)
|8
|Australia
|
18
(+1.297s in Q1)
|10
|Japan
|
11
(+0.055s in Q2)
|
19
(+0.571s in Q1)
|China (sprint)
|14
|
19
(+0.303s in Q1)
|China
|12
Sauber
|Valtteri Bottas
|
6-0
(5-0 without sprints)
|Zhou Guanyu
|16
|Bahrain
|
17
(+0.001s in Q1)
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|
-
(no lap time – crash in FP3)
|13
|Australia
|
20
(+0.848s in Q1)
|13
|Japan
|
20
(+0.541s in Q1)
|9
|China (sprint)
|
10
(+2.493s in Q3 - rain)
|10
|China
|
16
(+0.336s in Q1)
Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|
3-3
(3-2 without sprints)
|Kevin Magnussen
|10
|Bahrain
|
15
(+0.678s in Q2)
|
15
(no lap time – technical issue)
|Saudi Arabia
|
13
|
16
(+0.267s in Q1)
|Australia
|
14
|
12
|Japan
|
18
(+0.310s in Q1)
|
13
(+0.005s in Q2)
|China (sprint)
|
12
|
9
|China
|
17
(+0.448s in Q1)
