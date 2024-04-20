All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Statistics

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

6-0

(5-0 without sprints)

 Sergio PErez
1 Bahrain Bahrain

5

(+0.358s in Q3)
1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

3

(+0.335s in Q3)
1 Australia Australia

3

(+0.359s in Q3)
1 Japan Japan

2

(+0.066s in Q3)
4 China China (sprint)

6

(+0.347s in Q3 - rain)
1 China China

2

(+0.322s in Q3)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

2-4

(1-4 without sprints)

 George Russell

9

(+0.225s in Q3)

 Bahrain Bahrain 3

8

(+0.144s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 7

11

(+0.059s in Q2)

 Australia Australia 7

7

 Japan Japan

9

(+0.242s in Q3)

2

 China China (sprint)

11

(+0.058s in Q2)

18

(+0.489s in Q1)

 China China

8

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

2-3

(2-2 without sprints)

 Carlos Sainz
2 Bahrain Bahrain

4

(+0.100s in Q3)

5

(+0.250s in Q3)

 Australia Australia

2

8

(+0.104s in Q3)

 Japan Japan

4

7

(+0.352s in Q3 - rain)

 China China (sprint)

5

6

 China China

7

(+0.008s in Q3)
Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman
2 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

11

(+0.530s in Q2)

McLaren

Lando Norris

5-1

(4-1 without sprints)

 Oscar Piastri
7 Bahrain Bahrain

8

(+0.069s in Q3)

6

(+0.043s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

5

4

 Australia Australia

6

(+0.257s in Q3)

3

 Japan Japan

6

(+0.271s in Q3)

1

 China China (sprint)

8
(+3.050s in Q3 - rain)

4

 China China

5

(+0.108s in Q3)

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

5-1

(4-1 without sprints)

 Lance Stroll
6 Bahrain Bahrain

12

(+0.399s in Q2)
4 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

10

(+0.726s in Q3)

10

(+0.480s in Q3)

 Australia Australia

9

5

 Japan Japan

16

(+0.770s in Q1)

3

 China China (sprint)

15

(+0.558s in Q2)

3

 China China

11

(+0.186s in Q2)

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

1-5

(0-5 without sprints)

 Esteban Ocon

20

(+0.155s in Q1)

 Bahrain Bahrain 19

18

(+0.004s in Q1)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 17

17

(+0.365s in Q1)

 Australia Australia 15

17

(+0.308s in Q1)

 Japan Japan 15

16

 China China (sprint)

17

(+0.088s in Q1)

15

(+0.240s in Q2)

 China China

13

Williams

Alexander Albon

5-0

(4-0 without sprints)

 Logan Sargeant
13 Bahrain Bahrain

18

(+0.373s in Q1)
12 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

19

(+0.419s in Q1)
12 Australia Australia

DNS
14 Japan Japan

19

(+0.176s in Q1)
18 China China (sprint)

20

(+0.111s in Q1)
14 China China

20

(+0.974s in Q1 - spin)

RB

Yuki Tsunoda

4-2

(4-1 without sprints)

 Daniel Ricciardo
11 Bahrain Bahrain

14

(+0.149s in Q2)
9 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

14

(+0.461s in Q2)
8 Australia Australia

18

(+1.297s in Q1)
10 Japan Japan

11

(+0.055s in Q2)

19

(+0.571s in Q1)

 China China (sprint) 14

19

(+0.303s in Q1)

 China China 12

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas

6-0

(5-0 without sprints)

 Zhou Guanyu
16 Bahrain Bahrain

17

(+0.001s in Q1)
16 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

-

(no lap time – crash in FP3)
13 Australia Australia

20

(+0.848s in Q1)
13 Japan Japan

20

(+0.541s in Q1)
9 China China (sprint)

10

(+2.493s in Q3 - rain)
10 China China

16

(+0.336s in Q1)

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

3-3

(3-2 without sprints)

 Kevin Magnussen
10 Bahrain Bahrain

15

(+0.678s in Q2)

15

(no lap time – technical issue)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

13

16

(+0.267s in Q1)

 Australia Australia

14

12

 Japan Japan

18

(+0.310s in Q1)

13

(+0.005s in Q2)

 China China (sprint)

12

9

 China China

17

(+0.448s in Q1)

