Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

By:

Fernando Alonso thinks that Alpine's major step forward in the last two Formula 1 races is proof of genuine progress, even though it seems "too good to be true".

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

The Enstone-based outfit endured a difficult start to the season, as it struggled to make much of an impact in the midfield battle during the Bahrain and Emilia Romagna races.

But there was also caution about a leap forward it made in Portugal last weekend, amid concerns that its form there could have been flattered by the low-speed track characteristics and the low-grip track surface.

But at Barcelona, a venue that proved to be one of its most difficult for the team last year, both its cars got through to Q3 and Alonso's teammate Esteban Ocon emerged with the fifth fastest time in qualifying.

While Alonso knows the fight in the midfield remains very close, he thinks that what Alpine has shown in the last two events is a real picture of where the team now stacks up.

"I probably tend to believe that the McLaren and Ferrari, they are a little bit quicker," he said. "At least in four races, they've been able to be more consistent in the pace.

"But it is true that we made a very big step in Portugal. We didn't know if it was track specific or if it was real. So it was very nice to confirm here in Barcelona that it was real and it was not only Portimao.

"I think the Alpine now is in the mix, with Ferrari and McLaren. So that's a very positive trend with what we see now in the team, and we are very, very excited for the next couple of races.

"But we need to remain cautious, and really confirm it. Because, as I said, Bahrain and Imola compared to Portugal and Barcelona, it seems maybe too good to be true. 

"But obviously it is true, because both cars were in Q3 and Esteban was sixth in Portugal and fifth here, so this is good news."

Read Also:

Ocon feels that Alpine's strong showing at the Spanish Grand Prix has given the team the proof it wanted that it has a good car.

Reflecting on what the performance meant, Ocon said: "It's so encouraging. It is the confirmation that we wanted coming here.

"We had a tough weekend obviously last year. Then coming from Portimao where the car was working relatively well last week, but it's also a unique track, with the grip being quite low, and the tyres being a bit different to the rest of the year.

"So coming here into Barcelona, everyone knows the track very well, and all the teams are quick. So we kept going, and we kept finding a little few things on the car, all the way through those two days, Friday and Saturday.

"So I am very pleased that we have the confirmation that it is working like we want and we have the pace to be in the top five. It is a great job by everybody in Viry and Enstone, to keep digging, keeping on searching and here it's been paying off again like Portimao, but even better I would say."

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Next article

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Alpine
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

1h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

11h
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain

35m
Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

43m
Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

1h
Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso
Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

1h
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest videos
F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position 04:23
Formula 1
17h

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
18h

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
20h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
20h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
May 8, 2021

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying Spanish GP
Formula 1

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

Alonso: "Anger" over qualifying led to Portimao charge Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Alonso: "Anger" over qualifying led to Portimao charge

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

More from
Alpine
Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 assessing Turkish GP impact after country placed on UK red list

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini becoming Aprilia MotoGP satellite would be "romantic"

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight
Vintage Vintage

Queensland historic Leyburn event - Alan Wickham spotlight

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation in Spain

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.