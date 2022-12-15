Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims over F1 2022 rules Next / Saudi Arabia set to host F1 2024 season opener
Formula 1 News

Australian GP boss Westacott steps down

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott will step down from the role following the 2023 Albert Park race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Australian GP boss Westacott steps down

The AGPC announced on Thursday that Westacott will not seek another term as CEO when his current agreement ends on June 30 next year.

That will bring an end to a stint with the AGPC that started in the General Manager – Operations role back in 2006.

Westacott was then promoted to the top job in February 2011 and will leave as the longest-serving CEO, having delivered 15 Australian F1 Grands Prix and 15 Australian Motorcycle Grands Prix.

He has also overseen a number of contract extensions, including a new deal signed earlier this year that locked the Albert Park event in until 2035.

Another two years have now been added to that contract, with the Victorian government announcing today the event is now secure until 2037.

Westacott was also pivotal in the recent redesign of the Albert Park layout and the first resurfacing work since the AGP moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in the mid-1990s.

"It's been a source of immense pride to be able to work for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for so many years and to work so closely with the wonderful AGPC team and all those involved in our major events industry, including those at Formula 1 and MotoGP," said Westacott.

"Thirty events, a few cancellations along the way and record-breaking crowds in 2022 have all provided special moments.

Andrew Westacott, Australian GP Promoter, Mick Doohan

Andrew Westacott, Australian GP Promoter, Mick Doohan

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"The contrasting years between the start of COVID in 2020 and the way in which we opened Melbourne to the sporting world in 2022 both produced massive memories that I'll remember forever."

AGPC chairman Paul Little thanked Westacott for his contribution.

"Andrew has led AGPC through a transformative period and is to be commended on his outstanding contribution to motorsport and tourism in Victoria," said Little.

Read Also:

"He leaves AGPC positioned for continued global success and I wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

 

Victoria's Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos added: "On behalf of the Victorian Government, I congratulate Andrew on leading AGPC and their two international events, both of which have brought considerable value to Victoria for decades. I wish Andrew all the very best for the future."

The AGPC will announce Westacott's successor in due course.

shares
comments

Related video

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims over F1 2022 rules
Previous article

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims over F1 2022 rules
Next article

Saudi Arabia set to host F1 2024 season opener

Saudi Arabia set to host F1 2024 season opener
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Kart

Masi joins Karting Australia Board

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Gunther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes would not have been able to solve the problems with its W13 Formula 1 car during the season even without the budget cap’s limitations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
1 h
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Prime

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
7 h
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Prime

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Prime

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.