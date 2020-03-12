Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
08 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

shares
comments
Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 4:03 PM

The Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off following a team meeting in Melbourne on Thursday night, high level sources have revealed.

Just hours after McLaren withdrew from the race following one of its staff members being confirmed as having coronavirus, F1 team bosses got together to discuss what to do.

Motorsport.com understands that in the talks with the FIA and F1 teams, a majority of squads said they were unhappy to continue with the event.

Sources indicate that the governing body said it would accept a majority decision of the teams so would now move to call off the event.

There has been no official confirmation of the decision to abandon the race as of yet, but it is understood a joint statement will be made by F1 and the FIA.

Eight F1 personnel have been tested for COVID-19 since the sport's arrival in Melbourne, with seven of the tests coming up negative.

Read Also:

On Thursday, McLaren announced it was pulling out from the race after the test confirmed an employee he has been infected.

Another paddock member, believed to be a local photographer, has also been tested, but the results were unknown at the time of writing.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was vocal in his criticism of the decision to hold the event, admitting he was "shocked" F1 had travelled to Australia given the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am very, very surprised that we are here," said Hamilton. "I think it's great that we have races, but for me it's shocking that we're all sitting in this room."

Later on, asked by F1 had been so determined to push on with the race, he said: "Cash is king, but honestly I don't know. I can't really add much."

Next article
The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid

Previous article

The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
08 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
FP3
Thu 12 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
QU
Thu 12 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Thu 12 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

51m
2
Formula 1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

3
Supercars

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR races at Homestead postponed due to coronavirus

2h

Latest videos

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Latest news

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat
F1

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid
F1

The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid

Australian GP issues update on nine F1 paddock coronavirus tests
F1

Australian GP issues update on nine F1 paddock coronavirus tests

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.