Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Red Bull implodes
Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Special feature

Bahrain GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Bahrain GP at Bahrain International Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Bahrain GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Red Bull implodes
Previous article

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2; Red Bull implodes
Next article

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
More from
Motorsport Network
DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment Motorsport.com announcements
General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts Australian GP
Formula 1

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari
Ferrari
Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans Australian GP
Formula 1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
