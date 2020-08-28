Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Results

2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice results
By:

Max Verstappen set the pace on the opening day of Belgian Grand Prix practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday for Red Bull Racing.

Mercedes dominated the first practice session, with Valtteri Bottas outpacing Lewis Hamilton by 0.069s with a lap time of 1m44.493s. Verstappen was best of the rest, but 0.375s off the pace for Red Bull, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

The Ferrari-powered Haas pairing and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi failed to set times in this session, with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen having engine changes ahead of FP2.

Read Also:

In the second session, Verstappen leapt to the fore with a lap of 1m43.744s. He was 0.048s faster than the surprise of the session, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo. Hamilton was the best part of a tenth of a second slower, in third having made a mistake the final corner and lost time on his fastest lap.

Ricciardo’s session ended early, however, when he was forced to pull off on the Kemmel Straight with 20 minutes of the session remaining due to a lack of hydraulic pressure.

Read Also:

The second Red Bull of Alexander Albon was fourth fastest, ahead of Perez, Bottas and McLaren’s Lando Norris. FP2 was briefly red flagged when an advertising board became dislodged on the exit of the first corner.

It was a horrible day for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc's best time being 1.6s off the pace.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 18 1'44.493 241.302
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 17 1'44.562 0.069 0.069 241.143
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 20 1'44.574 0.081 0.012 241.115
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 22 1'44.629 0.136 0.055 240.988
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 22 1'44.868 0.375 0.239 240.439
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 22 1'45.049 0.556 0.181 240.025
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 20 1'45.099 0.606 0.050 239.910
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 24 1'45.222 0.729 0.123 239.630
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 21 1'45.225 0.732 0.003 239.623
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 28 1'45.274 0.781 0.049 239.512
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 25 1'45.447 0.954 0.173 239.119
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 17 1'45.503 1.010 0.056 238.992
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 19 1'45.704 1.211 0.201 238.537
14 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 18 1'45.759 1.266 0.055 238.413
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 15 1'46.179 1.686 0.420 237.470
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 19 1'46.488 1.995 0.309 236.781
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 21 1'46.570 2.077 0.082 236.599
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1
19 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 2
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2
View full results

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 21 1'43.744 243.044
2 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 12 1'43.792 0.048 0.048 242.932
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'43.840 0.096 0.048 242.819
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 21 1'44.134 0.390 0.294 242.134
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'44.137 0.393 0.003 242.127
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'44.162 0.418 0.025 242.069
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 22 1'44.168 0.424 0.006 242.055
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 23 1'44.208 0.464 0.040 241.962
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 23 1'44.474 0.730 0.266 241.346
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 27 1'44.600 0.856 0.126 241.055
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'44.678 0.934 0.078 240.875
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 26 1'44.826 1.082 0.148 240.535
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'44.861 1.117 0.035 240.455
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'44.896 1.152 0.035 240.375
15 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 19 1'45.440 1.696 0.544 239.135
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 25 1'45.463 1.719 0.023 239.082
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 21 1'45.683 1.939 0.220 238.585
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 26 1'45.774 2.030 0.091 238.379
19 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 12 1'45.834 2.090 0.060 238.244
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 12 1'46.242 2.498 0.408 237.329
View full results

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo

Load comments

