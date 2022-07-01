Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Haas: Strategy insecurity hurting team as much as reliability Next / Horner: Red Bull made 'very strong statement' by sacking Vips
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in rain-hit FP1

Valtteri Bottas topped a damp first Formula 1 practice for the British Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton, as poor weather disrupted the opening session of the weekend.

Megan White
By:
British GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in rain-hit FP1

The Alfa Romeo driver was battling the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc for much of the hour-long practice, taking third place with his first attempt, a 1m46.056s.

Leclerc led early on, with Sainz then taking the top spot, before Bottas demoted the pair, setting a 1m42.249s with just five minutes left on the clock.

The session was ended prematurely after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll ran wide on the wet patches at Copse, losing the rear end an ending up beached in the gravel trap.

Hamilton made a late dash to second, 0.5s behind his former teammate, while Sainz and Leclerc took third and fourth respectively.

Heavy, dark rain clouds descended on the Northamptonshire circuit ahead of the session, with steady showers prompting a slow start to running.

The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were first to emerge from the pits to cheers from their home crowd, while the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc followed soon after.

Both Britons and Sainz opted for an installation lap and pitted, while Leclerc went on to put the first time of the weekend on the board with a 1m44.769s.

Varying conditions on the 5.891km circuit complicated matters for the teams, with the track far wetter around Copse, while heading from Stowe towards the Hamilton Straight remained largely dry.

Leclerc improved to a 1m43.801s on his second attempt, which remained the only one on the timesheet for 10 minutes, before Yuki Tsunoda put in a 1m51.373s in his AlphaTauri.

Sebastian Vettel was next out on track, before teammate Lance Stroll slotted into second place, albeit 10s behind Leclerc.

Sainz was next to put in a representative lap, with a 1m49s exactly putting him behind his teammate, before improving to take the top spot on his second lap with a 1m42.967s.

A brief flurry of fast laps saw Kevin Magnussen take second place from Leclerc to split the Ferraris before Sainz's second attempt, while the Alfa Romeos traded third place, with Zhou setting a 1m46.171s before Bottas went just over 0.1s quicker.

The former Mercedes driver then set a 1m43.437s to split the Ferraris, running just under 0.4s ahead of Leclerc in third.

Less than half of the grid had times on the board at the halfway point, with the rain then resuming to further complicate proceedings.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had put in just one installation lap with 20 minutes left on the clock, was seen chatting to his father Jos in the garage, while Hamilton emerged to wave to adoring fans.

The seven-time world champion took to the track tentatively with 10 minutes remaining, battling a damp Sector 2 and a strong headwind into Turn 15 to take seventh place with a 1m49.476s, over 6.5s off Sainz in the lead, before shaving off almost five seconds on his next attempt.

Bottas improved to second to split the Ferraris before taking the top spot, before much of the field emerged with five minutes remaining as conditions improved.

Hamilton's late dash to second demoted Sainz and Leclerc, but was not enough to take the top spot.

Mick Schumacher finished in fifth for Haas, with Zhou Guanyu splitting the German and his teammate, Kevin Magnussen, in seventh.

Stroll took eighth despite his late crash, with Tsunoda and Vettel rounding out the top 10. The rest of the grid didn't record a timed lap.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'42.249
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'42.781 0.532
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'42.967 0.718
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 7 1'43.801 1.552
5 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 3 1'43.895 1.646
6 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 1'46.171 3.922
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 3 1'48.161 5.912
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 5 1'51.243 8.994
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 5 1'51.373 9.124
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 5 1'59.168 16.919
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 2
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 3
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 2
14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 4
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 3
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 4
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 3
View full results
shares
comments
Haas: Strategy insecurity hurting team as much as reliability
Previous article

Haas: Strategy insecurity hurting team as much as reliability
Next article

Horner: Red Bull made 'very strong statement' by sacking Vips

Horner: Red Bull made 'very strong statement' by sacking Vips
Megan White More from
Megan White
British GP: Verstappen tops FP3 by 0.4s from Perez, Leclerc British GP
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen tops FP3 by 0.4s from Perez, Leclerc

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Horner tells FIA not to "d*ck" with 2023 F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells FIA not to "d*ck" with 2023 F1 aero rules

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
6 h
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.