Chinese GP promoter seeking 2021 F1 race postponement

Last year’s race in Shanghai was the first to be scrapped following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a further 12 races eventually being cancelled through the 2020 season.

F1 unveiled a more usual calendar for 2021 in November, listing 23 races, but is already set to postpone the planned season-opener in Australia due to the ongoing pandemic and global restrictions in place. Doubts had begun to emerge over the viability of the planned race in China on 11 April, but the promoter of the race has now confirmed it is seeking a postponement until later in the year.

“We have been in contact [with F1] via conference call almost every week”, Yibin Yang, the general manager of race promoter Juss Event, told local media including Motorsport.com on Saturday. “Despite the calendar being in place as usual, I think it’s hugely uncertain the F1 race would take place in the first half of the year, in April.

“We aim to swap it to the second half of the year, and we have formally submitted the request that we hope to move it to the second half of the year.”

The postponement of the race would open up a second free slot in April, along with the 25 April date originally intended for the now-abandoned Vietnam race. It is understood that both Imola and Portimao – host circuits on the revised 2020 schedule – are set to fill these gaps, having both been in contention for replace Vietnam and begin the European season.

A rescheduling of the Chinese Grand Prix would only add to the challenge F1 faces in the second half of the year, with Australia also set to seek a revised date slot.

There are currently just four free weekends between the end of the summer break and the Abu Dhabi season finale on 5 December, meaning to fit both Australia and China back in would require a number of changes.

China has not hosted any international sporting events since the outbreak of COVID-19, and has already cancelled both the planned Sanya Formula E race and some test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics that were scheduled for early this year.

Yang said that Juss Events – which also manages Renault F1 youngster Guanyu Zhou, and has involvement in other sports such as tennis and snooker – would have a challenge fitting all of its rescheduled events into the second half of the year.

“To move it to the second half of the year, it depends on the plan of the city government,” Yang said. “If we put all international events to the second half of the year, it will be over the capacity for the city. To host any event successively requires the mass public recourses, such as police and health departments.

“If we have to host all major events in the second half of the year, it will face a lack of public recourses, as well as the conflicts in terms of marketing between each other.”

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the nation has kept cases comparatively low to many other nations, reporting a total of 87,364 cases and 4,634 deaths.

But it remains vigilant in implementing restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, with two recent lockdowns taking place in cities near Beijing following spikes in case numbers. China is also currently enforcing a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals.

Expected revised 2021 F1 calendar

28 March Bahrain GP 11 April Portuguese GP 25 April Emilia Romagna GP 9 May Spanish GP 23 May Monaco GP 6 June Azerbaijan GP 13 June Canadian GP 27 June French GP 4 July Austrian GP 18 July British GP 1 August Hungarian GP 29 August Belgian GP 5 September Dutch GP 12 September Italian GP 26 September Russian GP 3 October Singapore GP 10 October Japanese GP 24 October United States GP 31 October Mexico City GP 14 November Sao Paulo GP 28 November Saudi Arabia GP 5 December Abu Dhabi GP

TBC – Australian GP

TBC – Chinese GP

Related video