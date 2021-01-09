Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

Chinese GP promoter seeking 2021 F1 race postponement

Chinese GP promoter seeking 2021 F1 race postponement
By:
Co-author: Frankie Mao

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to become the second Formula 1 race to be postponed in 2021 as the promoter seeks a date change until later in the year.

Last year’s race in Shanghai was the first to be scrapped following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a further 12 races eventually being cancelled through the 2020 season.

F1 unveiled a more usual calendar for 2021 in November, listing 23 races, but is already set to postpone the planned season-opener in Australia due to the ongoing pandemic and global restrictions in place. Doubts had begun to emerge over the viability of the planned race in China on 11 April, but the promoter of the race has now confirmed it is seeking a postponement until later in the year.

Read Also:

“We have been in contact [with F1] via conference call almost every week”, Yibin Yang, the general manager of race promoter Juss Event, told local media including Motorsport.com on Saturday. “Despite the calendar being in place as usual, I think it’s hugely uncertain the F1 race would take place in the first half of the year, in April.

“We aim to swap it to the second half of the year, and we have formally submitted the request that we hope to move it to the second half of the year.”

The postponement of the race would open up a second free slot in April, along with the 25 April date originally intended for the now-abandoned Vietnam race. It is understood that both Imola and Portimao – host circuits on the revised 2020 schedule – are set to fill these gaps, having both been in contention for replace Vietnam and begin the European season.

A rescheduling of the Chinese Grand Prix would only add to the challenge F1 faces in the second half of the year, with Australia also set to seek a revised date slot.

There are currently just four free weekends between the end of the summer break and the Abu Dhabi season finale on 5 December, meaning to fit both Australia and China back in would require a number of changes.

Read Also:

China has not hosted any international sporting events since the outbreak of COVID-19, and has already cancelled both the planned Sanya Formula E race and some test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics that were scheduled for early this year.

Yang said that Juss Events – which also manages Renault F1 youngster Guanyu Zhou, and has involvement in other sports such as tennis and snooker – would have a challenge fitting all of its rescheduled events into the second half of the year.

“To move it to the second half of the year, it depends on the plan of the city government,” Yang said. “If we put all international events to the second half of the year, it will be over the capacity for the city. To host any event successively requires the mass public recourses, such as police and health departments.

“If we have to host all major events in the second half of the year, it will face a lack of public recourses, as well as the conflicts in terms of marketing between each other.”

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the nation has kept cases comparatively low to many other nations, reporting a total of 87,364 cases and 4,634 deaths.

But it remains vigilant in implementing restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, with two recent lockdowns taking place in cities near Beijing following spikes in case numbers. China is also currently enforcing a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals.

Expected revised 2021 F1 calendar

28 March 

Bahrain GP

11 April 

Portuguese GP

25 April 

Emilia Romagna GP

9 May 

Spanish GP

23 May 

Monaco GP

6 June 

Azerbaijan GP

13 June 

Canadian GP

27 June 

French GP

4 July 

Austrian GP

18 July 

British GP

1 August 

Hungarian GP

29 August 

Belgian GP

5 September 

Dutch GP

12 September 

Italian GP

26 September 

Russian GP 

3 October 

Singapore GP

10 October 

Japanese GP

24 October 

United States GP

31 October 

Mexico City GP

14 November 

Sao Paulo GP

28 November 

Saudi Arabia GP 

5 December 

Abu Dhabi GP

TBC – Australian GP
TBC – Chinese GP

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Author Luke Smith

