Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
234 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Cost cap talks dominate F1 bosses and teams debate

shares
comments
Cost cap talks dominate F1 bosses and teams debate
By:
Apr 6, 2020, 8:50 PM

Formula 1 bosses took part in another debate about how to tackle the Coronavirus crisis on Monday, with the 2021 cost cap among the key subjects on the agenda.

Team principals joined FIA president Jean Todt, and F1's CEO Chase Carey and managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn for a telephone conference which lasted all afternoon. Sources say it was a positive and productive session, but few firm decisions were taken – although Todt insisted that the new technical regulations, already postponed from 2021 to 2022, will not be deferred for a further year.

The cost cap occupied much of the call. Teams have already informally agreed that it should be reduced from its current level of $175m, less exclusions, to $150m.

However, as the crisis has ramped up in recent weeks – and a completely lost 2020 season has become a real possibility – several teams, notably McLaren, have been pushing for an even stricter cost cap. The three major teams impacted by the original figure – Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull – still have some reservations.

Read Also:

One key issue that emerged in today’s discussion concerned R&D costs incurred by teams that supply customer or partner teams with components such as gearboxes and suspension parts, and this will now be researched further before the next discussion.

The debate revolved around the bigger teams having an extra allowance that is in effect transferred from the partner team to take account of the work that went into creating those shared parts. For example, if the basic cost cap is 100 then the supplier team would have a cost cap of 100 + ‘x’ and the supplied team 100 – ‘x’.

The argument is that it wouldn’t be fair if partner teams don’t have to allocate any R&D costs to the relevant components and can thus spend more in other areas. This issue has come into sharper focus as the cost cap has shrunk, and thus every million dollars of further reduction becomes proportionately more important.

The 2021 financial regulations also state that “all costs in respect of Research and Development for F1 activities must be included in relevant costs in the reporting period in which they are incurred.”

In other words any R&D work conducted for the new 2022 rules in the 2021 calendar year must be accounted for within the 2021 numbers. This regulation has become more relevant now because when the new rules were slated for 2021 R&D work was to have been conducted in 2020, with no financial restrictions imposed.

Related video

Next article
Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

Previous article

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
66 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

Codemasters adds coronavirus message into DiRT Rally 2.0

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff rules out formal role or 'strategic' Aston investment

3
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

4
Supercars

Kelly builds home-made simulator out of wood

5
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Latest news

Cost cap talks dominate F1 bosses and teams debate
F1

Cost cap talks dominate F1 bosses and teams debate

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix
F1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

Gallery: Over 70 years of Porsche's history in pictures
LM24

Gallery: Over 70 years of Porsche's history in pictures

Why Vettel's Ferrari mission isn't over yet
F1

Why Vettel's Ferrari mission isn't over yet

Williams furloughs staff, management and drivers take pay cuts
F1

Williams furloughs staff, management and drivers take pay cuts

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.