Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Damon Hill items raise £33,000 as FIA charity auction attracts huge bids

shares
comments
Damon Hill items raise £33,000 as FIA charity auction attracts huge bids
By:
Jun 23, 2020, 8:59 PM

A helmet and overalls donated by Damon Hill proved to be one of the star lots when the FIA’s 'Race Against Covid' online auction came to a close this week.

A series of lots donated by drivers, teams and other motorsport insiders was sold via RM Sotheby’s in aid of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The FIA already gave €1m to the organisation prior to the auction.

Hill personally donated the helmet and overalls that he wore when he won the 1995 Australian GP, and the twin lot achieved a higher price than anything related to a current driver, going for an extraordinary £33,000.

Other prices reflected the pulling power of the stars of the current generation, with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc items all reaching impressive sums. A suit, gloves and boots used by Hamilton in 2019 and donated by his Mercedes team raised £26,000. 

Read Also:

The highest price achieved by a suit-only lot was £25,000 for the one worn by Leclerc at the 2019 Belgian GP, and was put forward by Ferrari. A Max Verstappen suit, boots and rear wing endplate from Red Bull Racing generated £23,000.

Other high prices achieved for Ferrari race suits included £19,000 for a 2019 Sebastian Vettel example (sold with a rear wing endplate), £13,000 for Fernando Alonso, and £12,000 for Kimi Raikkonen. 

A very rare 1980 Essex Lotus-liveried suit donated by Nigel Mansell and used on his first Grand Prix weekend also went for £12,000.

The highest price realised by any item was £55,000 for a 2009 McLaren MP4-24 show car, finished in the 2015 livery of MP4-31 and donated by the team.

An 60% scale example of Paul Oz’s bronze statue of Ayrton Senna seated in a driving position, known as Eau Rouge, raised £40,000 – double its lowest estimate.

Next article
Vettel: Mugello deserves to host F1 grand prix

Previous article

Vettel: Mugello deserves to host F1 grand prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Mugello deserves to host F1 grand prix

2h
3
MotoGP

Smith to replace Iannone while doping ban lasts

4
Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

5
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest videos

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP

Latest news

Damon Hill items raise £33,000 as FIA charity auction attracts huge bids
Formula 1

Damon Hill items raise £33,000 as FIA charity auction attracts huge bids

Vettel: Mugello deserves to host F1 grand prix
Formula 1

Vettel: Mugello deserves to host F1 grand prix

F1 to sell squares on chequered flag for charity
Formula 1

F1 to sell squares on chequered flag for charity

Top 10: George Russell's best drives ranked
Formula 1

Top 10: George Russell's best drives ranked

Ricciardo wants to be pushed by "little ankle biter" teammates
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be pushed by "little ankle biter" teammates

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.