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Damson Idris teases "exciting conversations" over "F1 The Movie" sequel

Damson Idris has revealed that discussions are underway about a potential sequel to "F1 The Movie" following the blockbuster’s success

Lydia Mee
Published:
Brad Pitt and Damson Idris with Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, whilst filming on the grid for the F1 movie

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris with Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, whilst filming on the grid for the F1 movie

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

F1 The Movie star Damson Idris has confirmed that "exciting conversations" are already taking place regarding a potential sequel for the Formula 1-based blockbuster.

During an appearance on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, the British actor, who portrayed rookie driver Joshua Pearce alongside Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, opened up about the impact that the project has had on his life and career.

When pressed about the prospect of returning to the cockpit to reprise his role as Pearce, Idris revealed that behind-the-scenes discussions are underway.

"There are talks," Idris admitted cautiously. "There's not much I can say, but there are exciting conversations that are happening. But at the forefront, the main goal is to make the sport and the fans proud. And I think the first movie did that. I know people who watched it 19 times.

"And the brilliance of F1 The Movie, I think, is that it was, for the first time in a long time, a movie that you could take your whole family to. You can go with your grandparents, your kids, your parents, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, whatever the case may be. And we don't often get that with movies.

"So I think that's why it was so successful: your whole family can go and watch it."

Damson Idris at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Damson Idris at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Photo by: Getty Images

Discussing the impact that the role of Pearce had on his career, Idris explained: "It really has changed my life. I was the young actor who was on Snowfall, and then this movie just catapulted me on a rocketship, and it's really made me respect the business that I'm in even more.

"Just to see how, when a movie of that magnitude is successful, the domino effect it has on other movies and how other people take risks by creating blockbusters that are really saving the movie business, and it's the reason why people want to go to the cinema.

"Big movies, I know now, give the leeway for arthouse, smaller movies to exist, so that's one thing on the business side.

"But on the other side, I think the roles I take have to be roles that give me the same feeling that F1 gave me: taking on a new trade, a new skill, and being able to brag at family Christmas dinners that I'm a Formula 1 racer to my two-year-old niece, who's the only person who's going to believe me when I say that the best driver is Uncle Damson."

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