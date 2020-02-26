F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations

shares
comments
F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 10:49 AM

Formula 1 must avoid stamping out technical creativity that leads to innovations such as Mercedes' dual-axis steering system, according to Renault's Alan Permane.

Mercedes debuted its new DAS system on the second day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, allowing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to adjust the toe angle of their car while in the cockpit.

The novel device was widely hailed through the F1 paddock for its innovation, although some question marks remain regarding its sporting legality under the parc ferme regulations.

DAS has already been banned under the revised technical regulations for 2021, while a planned change in the governance structure will allow any major loopholes to be shut off quickly, according to F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the innovation shown by the DAS system, Renault sporting director Permane said it was crucial to keep such a high level of creativity in F1 moving forwards.

"I think that's what F1 is about, innovation, it's about people differentiating, it's about finding that edge on your competitors," Permane said.

"Whilst we can be jealous or frustrated or whatever, obviously Mercedes have clearly found something they think is a benefit, and I think that's one of the rather wonderful things about Formula 1.

"I don't know how it will work in 2021, whether projects like that will ever get off the ground, if you go to F1 and say: 'I've got this and it's going to be worth two tenths per lap to me', and they'll shut it down in two races. You may never see that sort of thing.

"I think there's a line and we need to be careful we don't quash that kind of free-thinking and spirit, because that's part of the DNA of Formula 1."

Read Also:

Innovations such as DAS may be limited further by the budget cap that will come into force from 2021, restricting teams' resources and how much money they can pour into such projects.

FIA race director Michael Masi felt it was important for F1 to strike a balance between allowing innovation to thrive while also ensuring the series is sustainable for teams.

"We're talking about this and innovation because it's probably the first time for a long time that something is actually quite visible, in everyone's face," Masi said.

"There's probably elements that these guys have innovated for this year's cars that have gone through a process, but because they're not visible, it's not a point of discussion.

"From an innovation side, I think we've seen what people have done in so many areas, like we have with the hybrid engines being probably the most efficient engines everywhere.

"These guys all have a financial regulations cap coming in next year, so they need to make the balance themselves of what are the returns of what we're innovating versus how much are we going to spend on it, and then we go from there.

"Is it worth what we're trying to achieve? That's going to be the added balance they all need to make for the equation in 2021."

Next article
Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

Previous article

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
15 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations

55m
3
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

4
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

1h
5
Supercars

Walkinshaw buoyed by "real energy" at WAU

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations
F1

F1 warned not to "quash" DAS-style innovations

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears
F1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

Ferrari restricts F1 factory access, travel amid coronavirus
F1

Ferrari restricts F1 factory access, travel amid coronavirus

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Racing Point details plans for "true integration" with Aston
F1

Racing Point details plans for "true integration" with Aston

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.