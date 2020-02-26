Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

Ferrari SF1000 rear 1 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Ferrari SF1000 ran with a new engine cover this morning. The new design creates an enlarged shark-fin area and more tapered bodywork for the cooling outlet, which itself is minimised too.

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing 2 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari have a new wing to test for the second week of pre-season testing, as they look to trade-off some downforce in favor of drag reduction. The wing features a gentle curvature to the outer edges, creating a spoon-shaped design, much like the ones we've seen from Ferrari and other teams in the past.

Williams FW43 front wing 3 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new front wing on the Williams FW43 for the first day of the second test in Barcelona, as the team looks to understand the changes early on. The modifications include cuts added into the inner flap tips, whilst the geometry of the upper flap is also different.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 4 / 12 Photo by: Franco Nugnes Top-down overview of the Red Bull RB16 with flo-viz applied to the halo so that the team can assess how airflow is moving over the structure.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 5 / 12 Photo by: Franco Nugnes A picture showing some of the flo-viz on the rear of the car that’s migrated from the main application point on the halo.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 rear 6 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault also has kiel probe rakes fitted to the RS20, with rakes mounted ahead of the rear wheels too. Note the difference in frequency of kiel probes on the Renault rakes, as it looks to collect the data in a way that suits its specific criteria.

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 7 / 12 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images McLaren with a kiel probe rake mounted behind the front wheels too, note how its design differs in layout too.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 8 / 12 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Mercedes out early doors with a kiel probe rake mounted behind the car, recording data that can later be analysed for correlation and performance improvement purposes.

Alfa Romeo C39 front wing 9 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front wing, which carries the main DNA of last year's wing, utilising the ‘unloaded’ style outer section. This week's variant currently has a shallower top flap than the one used last week though.

Haas F1 Team VF20 front suspension 10 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of the Haas VF20’s under nose/chassis turning vanes which are less complex than their predecessors at this stage, owing to the removal of the hedgehog fins mounted on the footplate.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 turning vanes detail 11 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As a comparison the VF19’s turning vane arrangement.